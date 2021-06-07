Tech Startup The latest immigration solutions for founders





Hendrik Pretorius is an immigration lawyer, ImmiPartner’s CA Bar Certified Legal Specialist, and leads founders and businesses through the US immigration system.

Foreign founders have renewed the optimism brought about by the Obama-era immigration law known as the parole of entrepreneurs. Up to 3 with the parole of immigrants for this entrepreneur known as the International Entrepreneurship Regulations. Foreign co-founders can enter the United States and bring great public interest to the United States through business growth and job creation. With the parole of the founder, about 3,000 entrepreneurs are expected to apply for parole each year.

The rule, which was first passed in 2017, was turbulent throughout the Trump administration, but is now resurrected under the Biden administration. The Trump administration tried to officially withdraw the rule in 2018, but between 2017 and 2019, 30 applications were filed and only one was approved. When moving out and when encouraging applicants.

This immigration solution for entrepreneurs is a foreign founder who is usually struggling to adapt to outdated visa solutions that are not compatible with the latest startup businesses such as O-1, E-2, L-1, H-1B. It is an important development for. Models and funding practices. A community of US angel and venture capital investors has founded major international startups staying in the US for up to five years to achieve high growth and two 30-month provisional release grants. You will benefit as a result of having a realistic option to split. The business potential of these innovative companies.

See key entrepreneur parole requirements for startup founders

The rules for parole are built on the notion that the founder will provide the United States with “significant public interest” if parole entry is permitted.

To prove the material public interest, the rules set specific criteria that must be met for the first 30 months of parole, and additional miles to be proved in connection with the second 30 months of re-parole. There are stones. Some of the main requirements are listed below.

Eligible startup

It must be an entity established within 5 years immediately prior to the founder’s application for parole. At the time of re-parole, the startup must be shown to be still open and have high growth and job creation potential for the future.

Founder’s equity interest

During the initial parole application, the founder must prove that he has a stake in the startup of at least 10%. This amount of ownership may subsequently decrease over time, but will not fall below 5%.

The role of the founder

Founders need to demonstrate that they are playing an active role in a startup based on the experience, skills, or knowledge needed to support the growth and success of the startup during the initial and subsequent parole periods. There is.

Growth potential

For the first parole application, the startup must prove that it has raised $ 250,000 in funding from a “qualified investor” or $ 100,000 in a qualified government grant or grant.

In essence, the rules ensure the growth potential of the founder’s startup by leveraging due diligence completed by qualified investors and government agencies. Please note that some requirements have built-in flexibility. Here, for example, a founder whose startup has not yet met these investment criteria can attempt filing by providing other credible evidence of the startup’s substantial interests in the United States.

Qualified investor or government agency

If funded by an investor, the investor has invested at least $ 600,000 in the last five years and these investments have created at least five eligible jobs or generated at least $ 500,000 in revenue, at least annually. We need to show that we have achieved 20% growth. ..

If the founder uses a government grant or grant, the institution typically issues such grant or grant to a start-up company to promote economic development, research, or job creation. You need to show that you do.

What does it mean to be released on parole in the United States?

Most people entering the United States are granted permission after an employee has examined their passport visa (such as H-1B, O-1, E-2, or any other classification). Parole is different because it is not a regular nonimmigrant visa, but a temporary grant of a permitted stay for a period of time with a travel foil.

Parole in this case allows the paroleed founder and his spouse and children to stay in the United States and enter the country for the founder and spouse to work (important, which is not normally permitted with nonimmigrant status types). Benefits), this is a special grant of permitted stay.

In addition, you cannot change from nonimmigrant status such as F-1 or H-1B to this parole while the entrepreneur is in the United States or vice versa. Instead, the founder must enter the United States from abroad after the I-941 parole application has been approved.

Also, parole granted under this program is not long-term, as parole granted under this program can be terminated at any time by the Department of Homeland Security.

International founders and their start-ups need a solid immigration team and planning

The parole of this entrepreneur is a very exciting development, especially for tech startups, their investors, US innovation, and the economy. However, it is very important that all parties understand all the subtle differences in this rule in order to present the most powerful application from the beginning and to develop a realistic long-term immigration plan.

This parole rule does not provide a route to permanent residence (green card) in the United States, so each entrepreneur and the paroleed founder should think ahead of time beyond the permitted five-year parole. You need to plan. This can include, for example, work to build an exceptional capacity O-1 application case, or planning a green card based on EB1A capacity.

