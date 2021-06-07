Cyberpunk 2077 leaked pre-alpha third party footage looks like Mass Effect





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

Yesterday, as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 hack, various videos were leaked along with the game source code. Three of them were bloopers of various bugs in production. This is interesting in other games.

But the fourth was interesting for another reason. The video (linked here because I don’t want to embed both hacked and NSFW content) shows a pre-alpha version of Cyberpunk 2077 dating back to 2013. Seriously play the game. Therefore, this is a very early concept.

Here’s what CDPR does what everyone expected and what the game would look like if it were released in third person.

This game, of course, was eventually created as a first-person shooter. Not only that, CDPR went back to the famous story and recreated all the cutscenes in the game, so your character never appeared in third-person perspective. Instead, all cutscenes were done in the first person in the game.

There’s all that Cyberpunk did wrong, but I really agreed with this decision and thought it worked in the game. This is probably a completely first-person character shot since BioShock Infinite. I was just as immersive. In the end, I think this was the right decision, rather than sticking to what they knew and doing a third person in another game like The Witcher.

So the footage looks like garbage, but given A) 2013 and B) Pre-Alpha, that’s acceptable, but it shows some interesting ideas they thought and eventually discarded. Besides the obvious third-party switches (characters, costumes, cyberware, etc. can be seen at any time), they have a more Mass Effect-like dialog system, with different options pinned to different positions. I will. Face cam when talking to people like many games of this era.

Sandra

CDPR

Interestingly, this footage begins with another completely nude Sandra, as shown in the video. But in the 2013 alpha version, she’s a married woman taking a shower, and in the final game, Sandra Dawset is a naked unconscious woman pulled out of the bathtub in a gangster’s hideout, for work. I saved her and finally followed up. With her on a small side mission (I always thought her storyline was more fleshy). I think they really liked the name. Also, when dressed later, she is dressed in a mantis blade girl costume, famous for the game’s original promo.

Anyway, I have nothing to joke about here. I’m just looking at the early tests and the third person version of the game interestingly. In the end, I think the first person was the correct answer, so I think that’s why I try this kind of thing.

