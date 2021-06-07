Startup Introduction: Lifelink Systems –Med-Tech Innovation





Lifelink Systems CMO Greg Kefer spoke to Med-Tech Innovation News about US companies and their patient experience technologies.

Please tell us about your company. When do you establish yourself and what do you offer?

Founded in 2016, Lifelink Systems is a California-based healthcare technology company that provides conversational AI that enhances the patient’s medical experience. Large hospital systems and life sciences companies use Lifelink Systems-powered mobile chatbots to interact and communicate with a wide variety of patients across a wide range of care workflows, including schedules, referrals, adherence, education, and acceptance. I’m taking. Customers include Banner Health, UBC, Roche, Baptist Health, Memorial Health System and Jefferson Health.

Lifelink Systems recently announced that it has completed a Series A funding round with the support of DigiTx Partners, Primera Capital, Baleon Capital, and internal investors. As part of expanding its growth phase, Lifelink Systems recently appointed four new executives to direct its commercial and financial operations.

Where did your startup idea come from?

The idea of ​​the company came to me when I was sitting around the table tennis table in the conference room at our first very funky office in the Old Town district of Oakland, California. We saw a big opportunity. It was.

Despite significant investment in IT, healthcare has not yet succeeded in attracting the majority of patients through technology. Patient portals and mobile apps, which are common solutions, require patients to download tools, remember passwords, and then interact with complex user interfaces. As a result of these hurdles, the engagement rate is in the 10% range. This means that paper and telephone are still common in the medical field.

At the same time, language and technology are being integrated, but due to process complexity and regulatory issues, conversational innovation goes far beyond healthcare. The simplicity of conversational technology can make a difference if deployed in the right way.

When Lifelink Systems began building conversational AI platforms, a key innovation wasn’t using AI to interpret and execute free conversations, as seen in Alexa and Siri. Open-ended, unscripted natural language processing (NLP) is still in its infancy and the risk of basic communication mistakes can kill someone, but with an AI-integrated conversational engagement layer. The ability to act as is approved. Interactive messaging with data trapped within a large recording system could be immeasurable. Today, Lifelink Systems technology is being deployed around the world, delivering a virtual medical experience to millions of patients each year.

How do you think you can make a difference in a particular area?

Lifelink Systems works with the world’s largest hospital systems and pharmaceutical companies to experience patients from paper, phone, long wait times and turmoil to where AI-powered digital assistants interact with patients on mobile devices. Rethink. This allows patients to easily navigate all aspects of medical care without having to download apps or remember passwords.

The conversational technology we are developing is changing the course of the game and is still in its infancy. This technology is currently used for automated conversations with more than 850,000 patients per month. In addition, Lifelink Systems integrates with electronic medical record and customer relationship management (ERM and CRM) to data-driven, personalize and make each conversation HIPAA compliant.

We believe that our technology can have a profound and lasting positive impact on how healthcare is delivered. For example, one of our clients is Banner Health, a 30-hospital system operating in six southwestern states. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be resumed to see the patient for regular care, but it had to be done safely. Clinic waiting rooms are no longer functioning as they were in the last 50 years. Banner leveraged Lifelink Systems to virtualize the waiting room with a mobile chatbot that remotely handles the entire pre-visit check-in process. In May 2020, it was deployed across a network of 300 clinics. Face-to-face and virtual visits. As a result, workflows have improved and patient satisfaction has increased, and Banner suddenly finds a new opportunity to have physical space for patients to wait.

In a recent podcast, the company’s vice president of innovation said: The waiting room is a permanent part of the doctor’s consultation experience. The waiting room is likely to join video rental stores, paper tickets, and 8-track tapes of history books.

Tell us more about the technology at the heart of your product and service.

The key IP is a conversational platform that enhances all solutions. What the patient sees acts as a very simple and interactive message. Making a doctor’s appointment may be similar to the set of texts you and your friends use to coordinate a dinner at a restaurant. However, unlike simple text messages, below the waterline lies the vast technology stack needed to perform patient interactions. It needs to know all the information in the medical record system, such as your name, doctor, office location, forms you need to fill out, prescriptions, history, etc. This integration is key to providing a lasting, lasting, personalized experience.

Also, the platform must be secure and compliant. Healthcare is tightly regulated and technology related to patient health information must have a robust and secure stack to pass customer IT and government regulators.

Finally, the Lifelink Systems platform has a very flexible configuration layer built in. The ability to test and coordinate patient interactions to maximize successful results is important. While certain solutions may seem common, in reality, every organization has its own workflow that must be considered. While there are pre-built solutions to help patients handle schedules, check-ins, compliance, education, and referrals, the configuration layer allows conversational designers to take into account specific operational aspects of each customer. I will.

