Microsoft is rebranding WVD as “Azure Virtual Desktop”.New app streaming pricing option added





Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rebranding the Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) service as “Azure Virtual Desktop”. At the same time, the company introduces new ISV / per-user pricing options and removes a bunch of new management and security features that will soon be available.

WVD, an Azure-based service, allows users to virtualize Windows desktops, Office apps, and other third-party applications by running them remotely in Azure virtual machines. Microsoft officially announced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) in September 2018 and made it generally available a year later.

On June 7, Microsoft officials said in the words of AVD General Manager Kam VedBrat that Microsoft is ready to “establish a broader outline of its products” for the new AVD brand. .. Announced features.

The biggest of these upcoming features is the new pricing option for application streaming. Microsoft enables customers and ISVs to use AVDs to stream desktops and applications to users outside the organization. This allows both IT departments and ISVs to use AVDs as the underlying infrastructure for delivering apps as a service.

During the promotion period from July 14th to December 31st, 2021, customers and ISVs will have access to this per-user monthly option for the underlying Azure services to which AVDs apply at no additional charge. I will. You will continue to pay the fee. it depends. Beginning January 1, 2022, this option will cost $ 5.50 per user per month for apps and $ 10 per user per month for apps and desktops. Again, this fee applies only to user access. This means that customers will still have to pay for Azure computing, storage, and other services that enhance their apps.

(For customers or users who are part of the ISV’s own organization, Microsoft recommends that you continue to use AVD through your existing Windows license entitlement owned through Microsoft 365 E3 or Windows E3 or later. .)

Update: One Microsoft partner was optimistic about the new pricing options.

Because the new ISVs have fixed per-user pricing, we have worked with many ISVs trying to solve both the technical architecture and pricing model issues associated with migrating to Azure Virtual Desktop. Designing a solution is much easier. It’s responsible for AVD, “said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer for IT management and automation vendor Nerdio.

Microsoft will also add many new features to AVD in the coming months. In it:

Enhanced Azure Active Directory Support: “Soon” Public Preview This feature allows customers to bring AVD virtual machines directly into Azure Active Directory and optionally with basic credentials without the need for additional domains. You can participate. You can connect to the virtual machine from the device. controller. Officially, Microsoft will add support for single sign-on and additional credential types such as FIDO2 and Azure Files at some point in the future.

Support for managing Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session VMs with Microsoft EndPoint Manager: This feature is currently available. In addition, by automatically registering the AVD virtual machine with Microsoft EndPoint Manager.

Quick Start Deployment Support: Coming Soon in Public Preview. This feature allows customers to set up and start AVD sessions in minutes from the Azure portal.

Today’s WVD / AVD announcement has nothing to do with Microsoft’s cloud PCs, codenamed Azure with the codename “Deschutes”, and the emerging WVD-based virtualization services. Cloud PCs are currently in private testing and could be launched later this summer, my sources say. Microsoft plans to sell Cloud PC at a fixed price per user as a managed Microsoft 365 experience. This is an important difference from the price of WVD / AVD, which revolves around the use of Azure.

