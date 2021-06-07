PS5 Game Boost vs Xbox Series X FPS Boost: Which ones play the oldest games best?





Both Microsoft’s FPS Boost and Sony’s Game Boost are innovative in enhancing older games, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X focus on improving older games. Consumers can expect a larger library of improved experiences, and some games can make a difference.

The first two batches were promising on the Xbox, especially given that little or no developer intervention was required. Unfortunately, the third batch of 74 games highlighted feature limitations, often requiring significant sacrifices in resolution and settings to improve performance. Sony doesn’t have this feature, but it does deploy frame rate patches for PS4 games running under the backward compatibility layer. However, this approach has its own drawbacks, which limits the number of games consumers can expect. How do PS5 and Xbox Series X performance compare, given two different approaches to enhancing previous generation games?

Xbox Series X FPS Boost Survey

FPS Boost was rolled out in February with the new Super Lucky Tale, Far Cry 4, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. And prey. FPS Boost currently supports 97 games. How did such a huge list accumulate within three months?

This is what some might call the “magic” of FPS boosts, but it gets to the heart of it. Microsoft often partners with developers to ensure stable performance without unintended bugs, but all engineering work is handled by Microsoft’s backward compatibility team at the platform level. According to Digital Foundrys chatting with Jason Ronald, FPS Boost works by sending data to the game from the console’s graphics API, Direct3D, faster than recognizing what’s going on. .. Through this method, the game code is assumed to be running at the original frame rate target.

This seemed like a breakthrough as it could allow for a very wide range of title improvements. However, in the current list of games, the FPS boost limits are clear. Unless you change the game code, these backward-compatible titles are limited in how much you can take advantage of the features and efficiency of the platform. For this reason, FPS Boost is turned off by default in quite a few games in Series X. Notable examples include Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, and Titanfall 2. These are all 4K (or 6K for Titanfall 2s) ceilings and targets at 60 frames per second. With standard backward compatibility, Series X offers more stable performance than One X while running at the upper end of the DRS range. DRS (Dynamic Resolution Scaling) is a technique that adjusts the resolution based on the rendering load. Native resolution is dynamically reduced to prevent or minimize frame rate reduction.

Enabling FPS Boost reduces this excellence. By targeting 120fps, the Series X’s raw growl under the backward compatibility layer can only do that. Since the code hasn’t changed, the only other option that allows you to boost the frame rate is to drop it back to the original Xbox One settings. The function collapses here. Playing an online shooter at 120fps is great, but relying on resolutions below 1080p in the 2013 console settings on the 2020 Premium Console doesn’t sound that premium.

There are other curiosities such as Gears of War 4. The FPS boost only applies to the Series S and can now run at 1080p 60fps, but the One X already had that mode. Some people want the Series X to enable FPS boost in graphic modes like Shadow of The Tomb Raider and UFC 4, but they don’t. Given the impressive Series X-only patch for Gears 5s, Gears of War 4 should be able to run at 60fps locked in 4K, but that requires a touch of code. This is a big request for The Coalition, as the team is kneeling on the migration of workflows to Unreal Engine 5 while supporting Gears 5s multiplayer.

(Image credit: Microsoft) PS5 Game Boost patch under consideration

To date, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet and Clank, The Last of Us: Part 2, and God of War have received 60 fps updates on PlayStation 5. Despite introducing some of these upgrades, this is a much poorer list than our competitors. A few months before FPS Boost was released.

In a good way, its reliability. None of Sony’s frame-rate-enhanced games require a visual sacrifice. There are two reasons for this: generational jumps and engineering efforts.

The hardware difference between the PS4 Pro and PS5 is greater than that of the jump from the Xbox One X to the Series X. The PS4 Pro was a machine with limited memory bandwidth. This often limited resolution and settings, and One X could get higher resolution texture packs not provided by Pro, in addition to higher rendering resolutions. For this reason, running raw Pro code on the PS5 typically provides better performance than the Series X One X code. We guarantee a smooth experience as much as possible.

Games using checkerboard rendering or similar techniques actually benefit from the improved image quality on the PS5, even though the developers haven’t changed the resolution.

Checkerboard rendering and Insomniacs time insertion work with information from the previous frame, so at 30 frames per second, less information is processed. Without being too technical, time insertion and checkerboard rendering typically render half of the pixels in each frame using different methods to achieve the final output resolution. Checkerboard rendering uses alternating patterns between frames to fill the spot, while temporal injection accumulates information from the previous frame and injects it into the current frame. Also, the rendering time of the game may exceed or fall below your budget, leading to artifacts and ghosts. With more temporary information, all games on the Sony-backed list have minor image stability upgrades, with the exception of The Last of Us Part 2, which chose simple 1440p rendering.

The frame rate is also locked as much as possible. Days Gone is easier to drop due to its vast world with more dynamic elements than Ghost of Tsushima, as shown in this framerate test, but it still works very well. Sony games, like console games, are fixed to frame rate targets.

Xbox Series X FPS Boost and PS5 Game Boost: Verdict

Sony’s approach to frame rate intervention is more reliable to consumers as it provides near-perfect performance with no visual loss. Unfortunately, due to the resources needed, no more PlayStation 4 hits will be treated this way. I would like to see the frame rate patch on the leaked Uncharted 4 PC port. Horizon: Zero Dawn is another welcome addition given the existing PC ports, but guerrillas are busy developing a full-fledged Horizon: Forbidden West.

Microsoft’s FPS Boost, on the other hand, shows performance improvements in more games. The downside is that access to the game code is restricted. If Microsoft determines that the game isn’t stable enough, the only option is to either not roll out the FPS boost at all or revert to the basic Xbox One code. Microsoft can’t find a solution / configuration midpoint between Xbox One and Xbox One X. The Xbox situation is confused by how inconsistent its sacrifices are. Prey, UFC 4, Skyrim, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider maintain Xbox One X enhancements at 60 frames per second, while Anthem reduces Xbox Ones dynamic 900p to 60fps, for example.

Neither approach is inherently superior. Both are equally successful, but disappointing for a variety of reasons. When FPS Boost works as expected, it spikes beyond the closest equivalent to Sony. One Xs has an advantage of 1.8 teraflops over PS4 Pro, so in the best case the resolution is often 2.25 times higher. For multi-platform games that get FPS boosts without losing extensions, the Pro version feels outdated. It’s a shame that it doesn’t work this way often. Of the 97 boosted games, 20 are off by default, indicating a return to the original Xbox One code.

It’s also a shame that Sony doesn’t have a dedicated team to work on more framerate patches for the PS5. Sony cannot mitigate this issue without changing its business strategy to focus on backward compatibility, but Microsoft is in a position to implement the simplest solution. This means that Microsoft must offer the option to enable FPS boost and keep your Xbox One X settings. Implementing this user selection makes FPS Boost a clear winner.

