Fact: Accelerate digital innovation and get richer





Some risks are simply more valuable than others. And technology-driven innovation is becoming one of them.

Accenture’s new report, Make the Leap, Take the Lead, examines companies betting on accelerating innovation during a pandemic.

The report shows that these so-called “leaders” are currently growing revenue five times faster than “delays”.

Accenture’s survey is based on a global survey of 4,300 global executives across 20 industries in 25 countries. This includes 1,150 APAC executives and 200 Southeast Asian executives.

Leaders representing the top 10% of companies in the survey sample were willing to adopt new technologies throughout the organization. Laggards, the representative of the bottom 25 companies, has invested in new technology for the first time in the past year just to keep the company running.

“[This report] Emphasizes opportunities for companies to move from operations-related activities to innovation-based activities such as software development and building new processes for successful scaling across the enterprise. Accenture’s Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East.

Overall, APAC data show that technology adoption in APAC increased from 80% in 2019 (85% in Southeast Asia) to 90% in 2021 (89% in Southeast Asia). ..

However, unlike Lagard, the pandemic motivated leaders to take further action. Research shows that these companies doubled their investment in technology during this period and expanded innovation throughout the organization.

For example, during a pandemic, 72% of APAC leaders (51% in Southeast Asia) invested in the Internet of Things (IoT) and 74% (46% in Southeast Asia) invested in cloud security.

However, the pole position of the leader is not guaranteed. They need to be aware of a fast-growing category of companies called “Leap Floggers” (18% of the global sample).

Research says Leap Flogger is breaking through traditional performance barriers, catching up with leaders and surpassing its peers.

They excel at changing their minds and seeing a potential recession as an opportunity to innovate with new technologies. During the pandemic, scaling innovation has become a top priority for Leapfroggers, with 67% actively seeking to grow revenue from non-core business lines.

According to Accenture, Leapfroggers are aggressively shifting their IT budgets from operations-related activities to innovation-related activities (70% to 30%) due to their large “flip size”. Speed ​​up your software development cycle, change your business processes, and build new capabilities.

So why is Leap Flogger a potential threat to leaders? Accenture emphasized three steps to catch up.

Rebuilding the Platform: By prioritizing most of the workload and moving it to the cloud, Accenture builds what Accenture calls the strengths of the system, bringing redundant technology and disconnected data across the IT stack. Reduce and gain computing power and flexibility. By 2017, 80% of leap loggers had somehow adopted cloud technology, but by 2020 that number had risen to 98%. Opportunity to innovate with new technologies. On average, APAC companies reported higher technology adoption during the COVID-19 period compared to other regions, with 59% of APAC companies pandemics compared to 54% of global companies. Adopts an information technology process at the beginning of. They are embracing a broader value agenda by expanding access to technology across their business functions and working on personalized employee skills, well-being and mental health.

Image Credit: iStockphoto / Nattakorn Maneerat

