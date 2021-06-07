Google is migrating its YouTube infrastructure to Google Cloud





Google plans to move part of YouTube from its on-premises data center infrastructure to Google Cloud, the public cloud division.

Google Cloud has built a solid reputation over the years, but its overall market share still lags behind Azure and AWS. The cloud market has continued to grow at a pace, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company wants to take advantage of its higher revenue potential.

Moving some of YouTube’s operations to Google’s public cloud division could be a spark needed for the company to stay competitive, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told CNBC. I am.

That way, the company can also compete with AWS, Azure, and others, and parent companies Amazon and Microsoft have moved their core services to their own public cloud divisions for many years.

“Part of the evolution of the cloud is to make our own services use it more and more, and they do,” Kurian told the network. “One of YouTube. The department is migrating to Google Cloud. “

This transition, along with the Google Workspace suite of productivity apps and services, and the DeepMind research division, will be the latest Google services enhanced by the company’s public cloud division.

However, YouTube is one of the largest and most widely used platforms on the Internet, and the company hopes that by migrating its operations to Google Cloud, other companies will follow suit. I’m out.

Google Cloud has been in transition since Kurian took over from Diane Greene a few years ago. The division recorded a loss of 4.1 billion in 2020, due to an investment in a new data center, and Google Cloud plans to significantly expand its business over the next few years.

In 2020, the cloud giant launched four cloud regions in Indonesia, South Korea and the United States, as well as four other cloud regions planned to be established in Qatar, Spain, Italy and France. ..

