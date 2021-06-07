Healthtech Financing Snapshot Data Analysis Startup Axtria Raises $ 150 Million. Binx Health spends $ 104 million on home testing





Life sciences and healthcare companies are struggling to find ways to leverage vast amounts of data and use it intelligently to facilitate thoughtful decision making.

Axtria, a global cloud software and data analytics provider, is focused on helping companies replace archaic ad hoc systems with digital data enablement, large-scale analytics, and omni-channel software.

The company received a $ 150 million growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities to accelerate the development of AI-enabled software platforms for the global life sciences industry.

In a statement, Axtria founder and CEO Jassi Chadha said, “The industry is looking for consultants and bespoke solutions, as well as partners to help bring therapeutics to market faster and more efficiently. With the new investment, Axtria will build a stronger position. It has established itself as a leader in enterprise products that help our customers improve patient outcomes globally. “

The company supports more than 100 life sciences companies with software solutions, including 12 of the world’s top 20.

Founded in 2020, Axtria has so far secured $ 206 million in funding, according to Crunchbase.

Here’s a snapshot of other medical IT funding transactions that cost more than $ 50 million in May.

Precision Medicine: Caris Life Sciences is $ 830 million, led by Sixth Street, with significant contributions from funds and accounts managed by Coatue, Silver Lake, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and T. Rowe Price Associates. Completed a tremendous growth stock round.

Weight Loss App: Noom has increased $ 540 million in Series F funding rounds. The round was led by a new investor, Silver Lake, with other new investors such as Oak HC / FT, Temasek and Novo Holdings joining the round. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, RRE and Samsung Ventures also participated.

Employer Health Insurance Platform: Collective Health has raised $ 280 million in Series F funding led by leading insurer Healthcare Services Corporation. The funding round was backed by new and existing investors such as DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, G Squared, Maverick Ventures, NEA, PFM Health Sciences, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and Sun Life.

Portable Diagnostics: Cue Health has raised a new $ 235 million to expand its diagnostics business. Recalling new investors Perceptive Advisors, MSD Capital, Koch Industries’ subsidiary Cork Strategic Platforms, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Dechen Capital, CAVU Ventures, ACME Capital and more Recalled his former supporters.

Remote Care Platform: A group of investors led by Bayer and Hitachi’s venture capital division has invested $ 130 million in London-based startup Huma. The investor group also includes Samsung Next, Sony Innovation Fund, Unilever Ventures and HAT Technology & Innovation Fund. Investors have promised an additional $ 70 million as their partners reach certain milestones.

AI Pathology: PathAI, which developed AI-based technology to enhance the work of pathologists, has raised $ 165 million in its newly closed Series C. This funding was jointly led by D1 Capital Partners and Kaiser Permanente. The round was attended by more than a dozen more investors, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Labcorp and the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.

Prescription Video Games: Boston-based digital therapy company Akili Interactive has raised $ 160 million in funding. Its financing includes $ 110 million in Series D, led by the Newberger Berman Fund, and $ 50 million in debt financing in the form of a credit line with the Silicon Valley Bank.

Digital Health Coaching: Vida Health has raised $ 110 million in a Series D funding round led by General Atlantic and attended by Centene, AXA Venture Partners, and Ardea Capital Partners. Investors reinvested include Ally Bridge Group, Yahoo founder Jerry Jans AME Cloud Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Guidewell, NGP Capital and Workday Ventures.

Data Analysis: Aetion, which provides real-world evidence and analysis to pharmaceutical companies, payers, life sciences companies, and regulators, has raised $ 110 million in Series C funding rounded by Warburg Pincus and B Capital. And received additional investment from Foresite Capital. Existing Aetions backers, New Enterprise Associates and Flare Capital Partners, also participated in the round.

Home Testing: Healthcare technology and diagnostics company Binx Health has completed $ 104 million in Series E funding. OrbiMed led the round with new investors Arrowmark Partners, Hildred Capital Management, Alta Life Sciences, Parian Global, existing investors LSP, Johnson and Johnson Development Corporation and others.

Wearable Technology: Health Tracking Oura ring maker Oura Health has won a $ 100 million Series C funding round led by The Chernin Group and Los Angeles Dodgers investment arm Elysian Park. Health investors Temasek, JAZZ Venture Partners and Eisai Co., Ltd. also participated with growth investors Bedford Ridge and One Capital. Several existing investors also participated.

Home Hospitals: Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente have invested $ 100 million in Medically Home to scale up their home care model to accommodate more patients.

AI-based Symptomatology Checker: Ada Health earned $ 90 million in Series B, led by Leaps by Bayer, a dedicated investment arm of a leading pharmaceutical company. Samsung Catalyst Fund, Vitruvian Partners, Inteligo Bank, F4 and Mutschler Ventures also contributed to the funding round.

Remote Clinical Trials: Decentralized Clinical Trials Florence has completed $ 80 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Insight Partners and was attended by existing investors Fulcrum Equity Partners, Bee Partners and Flashpoint.

Digital Mental Health: Headway has raised $ 70 million in Series B rounds with the support of Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z). This round was attended by Thrive, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Accel.

Digital Infrastructure: Vim, a technology company that builds digital infrastructure for US healthcare, has 60 million with the support of US healthcare funds such as health insurance giant Anthem, pharmacy chains Walgreens, and Optim Ventures. You have completed the dollar funding. Other investors include GreatPoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Frist Cressey Premera and Blue Cross.

Personalized Nutrition: Startup Zoe has raised $ 20 million in Series B rounds, for a total of $ 53 million. Ahren Innovation Capital led the round with two former American football players, Eli Manning and Ositadimma Osi Umenyiora. Accomplice, a seed fund based in Boston, USA. Healthcare-focused VC firm THVC and early European VC Daphni.

E-Prescription Software: DrFirst has invested $ 50 million in equity to accelerate its growth by investing in targeted acquisitions. This investment was backed by Six Street Growth, a growth investment platform for investment firm Six Street.

Telemedicine Infrastructure: Wheel, a provider of virtual care technology and staff, has raised $ 50 million in a Series B investment led by Lightspeed Ventures. Existing investors CRV, Silverton Partners, Tusk Venture Partners, JP Morgan also participated, as well as new investors including Tony Fadell’s Future Shape.

Quality Management: Qualio, a cloud quality management system software for life sciences companies, has raised $ 50 million in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global with the participation of Menlo Ventures and current investors Frontline Ventures, MHS Capital, Operator Partners, Sorenson Ventures and Storm Ventures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos