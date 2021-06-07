Capcom steals unauthorized photos in Resident Evil game and filed proceedings





Last year’s Capcom hacking incident provided evidence (Photo: Capcom)

Designers have accused Capcom of stealing the photos she created and using them in multiple Resident Evil games.

Shortly after the release of Resident Evil Village, the game was accused of stealing a 2013 horror movie by the film director mentioned above. Currently, not only do some believe that Capcom stole the work, but they are also suing the publisher.

According to Polygon, designer Judy A. Juracek claims that Capcom used photos from her book Surfaces: Visual Research for Artists, Architects, and Designers for multiple games in the Resident Evil series.

Published in 1996, the book contains more than 1,200 photographs of textures taken by Juracek himself. Amazon’s description suggests that textures can be used as backgrounds in designs, presentations, or comps, or as general visual information, and includes a CD containing all the image files.

However, Juracek argues that anyone who wants to license an image for commercial use must first contact her for permission.

The proceedings acquired and shared by Polygon feature at least 80 photos that have been used more than 200 times throughout the Resident Evil game. For example, a photo of broken glass patterns is believed to have been used as the texture for the Resident Evil 4 logo. The game has been re-released many times since it was first released in 2005.

It is almost impossible for Capcom to accidentally reproduce the exact pattern of glass shards (Photo: Judy A. Juracek / Capcom)

Ironically, last year’s Capcom hack provided evidence in support of the Juracek case. Aside from unpublished projects and personal information, high-resolution images of the biohazard game artwork were leaked. And the filename of at least one of them is exactly the same as the filename of the CD included in the Juraceks book.

Other: Games

According to the proceedings, she will receive up to $ 12 million in damages per photo and statutory damages of $ 2,500 to $ 25,000. He says he has the right to receive it.

A Capcom representative told Polygon that the company was aware of the proceedings, but did not provide further comments.

Send us an email to [email protected], leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Resident Evil 4 VR exclusive is now available in Oculus Quest 2 and looks great

MORE: Resident Evil Village launches PS5, the third largest ever on the UK sales chart

MORE: Resident Evil Village concept art reveals abandoned plans for the cool character cameo

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at [email protected]

See the game page for other stories like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos