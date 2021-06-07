CSU Energy Institute Awards $ 1 Million to Support Energy Innovation





The Colorado State University Energy Institute will receive $ 1 million from the US Department of Energy to support energy innovation and commercialization in Colorado State and the region. This award is part of DOE’s Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC).

The funding, jointly announced by Colorado lawmakers, is a collaboration between CSU in Innosphere Ventures, Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory, and 22 other committed ecosystem partners, and CSU in Rockies / Plains Energy Accelerator for Commercializing Hardtech. Useful for creating (REACH). REACH is tailored to the specific needs of the Great Plains region of the Rocky Mountains. The region accounts for more than 40% of the lower continent of the United States and produces 25% of US energy.

Colorado’s innovation ecosystem is poised to accelerate to meet the need for clean, low-carbon technologies to meet the country’s ambitious climate goals, said CSU Energy Institute Executive Director. Brian Wilson said. We work with early stage companies to help move technology into a viable business that helps achieve these goals.

Execution of growth strategy

Innosphere and CSU partner with public, private, non-profit, and higher education partners to plan growth strategies for regional energy innovation clusters with the support of the University of Colorado CSU and the University of Colorado Joint Institutional Partnership. Develop and run. Colorado Boulder, Colorado School of Mines, and DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Innosphere Ventures CEO Mike said that adopting the energy hard tekno innovation model developed by CSU and Innosphere over the last decade to support early-stage founders is very important from a regional collaboration perspective. Freeman says. Mountain plains support their mission to drive economic development and innovation.

EPIC is a $ 10 million funding opportunity created by DOE’s Department of Technology Transition, emphasizing the importance of regional clusters, increasing the productivity of local businesses and driving the direction and pace of innovation. , Stimulate the formation of new business and further strengthen the business. The cluster itself. CSU is one of the 10 EPIC Funding Award winners.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos