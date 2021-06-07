Apple WWDC 2021 What to expect





Apple will launch its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in about two hours. You can tune in to the following streams or visit Apple’s Events website to watch from your mobile phone or tablet.

As a recent Apple event, the WWDC conference will be an online-only event, and Apple will offer video conferencing with high production value and preferably concise, focused presentations. Here’s what to expect:

iOS15

Not surprisingly, Apple’s biggest announcement is the next version of iOS, the most popular operating system. The new iPhone software, tentatively named iOS 15, is rumored to bring improvements to notifications, privacy, accessibility, and iMessage.

Depending on the situation, notifications can start responding to different scenarios such as work, driving, and sleep with different settings, silent variables, and auto attendants.

Starting with iOS 15, Apple can notify you which apps collect information silently.

When it comes to iMessage, Apple is said to be working towards making messaging services more social networks. Apple is reportedly working on many new features in iMessage, whether or not it’s ready for the Golden Hour at WWDC Keynote.

New accessibility features include bidirectional hearing aid support and a new background sound mode that plays sounds that mask unwanted environmental noise. AssistiveTouch allows people with different limbs to navigate the Apple Watch. VoiceOver screen readers can explore objects in images.

iPad15

Apple recently added the M1 chip to the iPad Pro lineup. In the next version of iPadOS, a major redesign of the home screen is planned. A rumored additional feature is the ability to place widgets anywhere on the screen.

Apple can take advantage of the M1 chip to bring new features to the iPad.

Home OS

Apple may announce HomeOS, a new platform dedicated to smart home devices such as the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod Mini.

New MacBook Pro and new Apple chip

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a major redesign of the MacBook Pro, and many insiders have pointed out the announcement of WWDC.

Apple may finally announce the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the next 16-inch MacBook Pro. Both will probably bring a new design inspired by the flat-sided iPhone 12 and iPad Pro lines. The Touch Bar is said to be grazing in favor of good old physical function keys.

Apple reportedly responded to dissatisfied MacBook Pro buyers by returning the SD card reader and HDMI ports to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the popular MagSafe magnetic charging port. It is said that

Both of Apple’s latest MacBooks have a second-generation Apple chip called the M2 or M1X. It is said to have a 10-core processor (8 high-performance cores and 2 efficiency cores) and a 16- or 32-core graphics processor. RAM is rumored to be up to 64GB.

Both new MacBooks are reportedly showing bright, high-contrast screens that are very likely to be mini-LEDs like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

VR headset?

This is unlikely to happen, but some sources point to WWDC as the venue for Apple’s rumored VR headset launch. It is supposed to have two 8K displays and a large number of cameras to detect motion. The price is planned to be around $ 3,000.

