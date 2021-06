Details of the lineup of the first E3 2021 PC game show have been confirmed.Valve to announce

news

Published June 7, 2021 Alex Gibson

The PC game show is back at E3 again this year. Today, some of the showcase schedule has been announced in detail, with some announcements from major PC game developers and publishers. Of particular note is Valve’s attendance at its own announcement on Steam.

The news can be just a sale or a change in the storefront UI, but it can always be more important news.

In a press release sent to Twinfinite, PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Tim Clark said of today’s lineup announcement:

“PC games maintain their position as the most vibrant gaming platform in the world. The PC library is filled with quirky, innovative and genre-boosting games every week. It’s meant to shed as much light on the new project as possible. “

“We wanted to bring a visual spectacle of our favorite games and fiction to the E3 stage. We’re big fans of shows like the Mystery Science Theater 3000, and this theme hosts the fun of E3. Can be told. “

According to the PC Gamer article, the PC game show so far has been as follows. The 90-minute show will begin on June 13th at 2:30 pm Pacific Time.

In addition to the beta and launch information for Naraka BladepointTechland, exclusive content displays Dying Light 2 Stay Human, first taking a closer look at its protagonist Aiden and his internal motivations, about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe. I will reveal the details. New Game Announcements for Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios Big News for Orcs Must Die! New Content for Franchise New Blood Interactive New Gameplay for Hello Neighbor 2, New Modes for Rawmen, World Premiere of New Titles for tinyBuild New from Pixelated Milk Announcement Next Game Announcement from Shiro Games SEGA and Amplitude Studios unveil major announcements and long-awaited strategy game, Humankind’s All In exclusive content!Games and announcements from Chernobylite EVE Academy Announcement of new Chivalry 2 from Torn Banner Studios NACON and Big Bad Wolf have released a whole new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Exclusive offer from GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Cloud Message from Valve about gaming services, other exciting undisclosed games, and steam

The PC Gaming Show also includes the following exciting new content:

Frontier & Frontier FoundryHello TravelerTripwire InteractiveHumble GamesIshtar GamesAlawar Games

In parallel with today’s schedule, a teaser trailer by show host Day9 has been released.

