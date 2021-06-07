5 new fonts perfect for use in Google Docs





Google Docs, a ubiquitous and free word processing tool, uses a sans-serif font called Arial by default. It’s classical and very simple. Like the white bread in the font, it’s hardworking and versatile, but pretty basic.

Last week, Google added 60 new fonts to its catalog of free licensed font families, making them selectable in documents and slides. I wasn’t very familiar with why Google added fonts, but for those who were fed up with the 30 or so default font options previously available, the new service makes Google Docs and slides much more customizable. It will be easy.

Here are five of the most exciting new typefaces, from updated love-hate fonts to standard typefaces preferred by mid-century modernist Massimo Vignelli himself. The next shared Doc will be even more spicy.

[Image: Google]Comic New

Google Fonts already has Comic Sans, one of the most widely mocked mock mock laughed fonts on the internet. (My designer calls this “Justin Bieber in Fonts”.) Comic Neue is a more sophisticated sibling. Google writes that “the crushed, awkward, weird glyphs of Comic Sans have taken shape,” while maintaining the fun that many love (and hate) Comic Sans. Comic Neue’s childish look can work well for younger viewers, but it also has practical advantages. Comic Sans is considered a font that is easier to read for dyslexic readers.

[Image: Google]JetBrains Mono

This typeface looks like code, which makes sense. I get inspiration from it. The rounded rectangle of JetBrains Mono is “made for the specific needs of the developer,” according to its designers Philipp Nurullin and Konstantin Bulenkov. Since this is a monospaced font, each character or character occupies the same amount of space. However, it does not need to be used for coding. You can use it to give monotonous Google Docs and presentations a boxy, geometric feel.

[Image: Google]Bodni fashion

Bodoni Moda has been added to Google Docs and slides for the first time in a while. Bodoni is a serif font first designed by Giambattista Bodoni in the late 18th century and is an eternal classic font. A serif typeface with sharp edges and straight lines that give it a modern appeal. It is used everywhere. One of its most famous supporters was Massimo Vignelli, an iconic modern designer of the mid-20th century. He is famous for using only a handful of typefaces throughout his career. He considered Bodoni to be one of his six favorite typefaces. Garamond, a typeface similar to Bodoni, already exists in Google Docs. However, the contrast between the thin and thick lines of Bodoni Moda makes it stand out in itself. Now is the time to draw attention to the font family.

[Image: Google]Goldman

You’ve probably seen the Goldman-like typeface used on the cover of science fiction novels, with square terminals and a square counter (minus space for letters). Designer Jaikishan Patel extends its use case here and is designed for science fiction, sports, drama and thriller poster applications. Now you can incorporate cinematic elements into your document.

[Image: Google]Museum of Contemporary Art

The English alphabet has 26 letters, but in the sans-serif Museo Moderno alphabet, one letter is a star. That is, a lowercase W. It looks like someone bends the steel pipe and draws an unstable curve. Omnibus-Type first designed the typeface for the Museum of Modern Art in Buenos Aires, but it’s easy to find a modern geometric typeface for everything from consumer beauty brands to specialty consumer goods.

