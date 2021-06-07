Xbox boss God of War praises Ragnarok’s leadership in insults





God of War: Ragnarok, codenamed for the new title starring Kratos, will not be released in 2021. Shortly thereafter, one of Sony Santa Monica’s screenwriters, Alana Pearce, attacks directly from users on Twitter. Received. Video game director Cory Barlog defended him and commented that all these decisions were up to him. Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, is now in attendance to praise Barlog’s reaction.

In response to his tweet and reopening of the saga, who is also the director of God of War 2, “This is like leadership. The truth is, Barlog praises all employees in his research, but very much. “Each person,” who is part of the developer, “is very exceptional in what they do,” he said. “Thanks to them, we are better.” In his words, he is very willing to lend his talent and intelligence to contribute to the project. I think I’m lucky.

Kratos goes his way

God of War: Ragnarok was announced in the Teaser Trailer, but the video game image is not yet visible. The new piece continues Kratos’ adventure. In Kratos’ latest work, Greek mythology has been modified for Scandinavia. Ultimately, the game isn’t just for the new generation, it’s a controversial decision.

This isn’t the only intergenerational title coming soon. It was advertised as a video game for the Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5, but was later reported to be available on previous generation machines as well. In this case, the specific date has not yet been set, but the launch is scheduled for 2021 this year.

Source | Phil Spencer (Twitter)

Disclaimer: This article was generated from a feed and was not edited by our team.

