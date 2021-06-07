Apple WWDC 2021 Live Update: iOS 15 Announced





Apple announces iOS 15, the latest version of iPhone software

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software, has announced iOS 15, the latest version of the iPhone operating system. The software is usually released in the fall with the new iPhone for most users, but developers and early adopters can get started sooner.

iOS 15 includes:

FaceTime improvements such as 3D audio, a portrait mode that blurs the background, and a grid view for talking to multiple people at the same time. Apple will also allow users to send links to schedule individual FaceTime calls, such as Zoom links. Users can also share their screens using a new software feature called ShareTime. FaceTime calls are now also supported on Windows and Android via the browser.

Kiff Les Wing

Apple CEO Tim Cook launches WWDC

Tim Cook at WWDC21 on June 7, 2021.

Source: Apple

After a short comedy video focused on software developers, Apple CEO Tim Cook started the show at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. He came on stage in front of a crowd of virtual avatars.Kiff Les Wing

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stabs Apple ahead of the conference

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stabbed Apple a few hours before the scheduled start of the WWDC conference.

In a short post on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg announced a new Facebook feature that allows users to inform their social media personalities. He said Facebook wouldn’t charge until at least 2023, when it would cost less than 30% of what Apple charges for iPhone apps using in-app purchases.

“We plan to offer paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and upcoming independent news products to creators for free until 2023 so that more creators can make a living on our platform. So when you implement revenue sharing, you need to take less than 30% that Apple and other companies take, “Zuckerberg wrote.

This year’s Apple Developers Conference will take place at uncertain times in Apple’s developer relationships. Apple needs a computer software company to create apps for its platform. This makes the product more attractive to users.

The purpose of WWDC is to inspire these software makers with Apple. However, companies such as Epic Games and Facebook have complained that Apple’s App Store rules are too strict and 30% of digital purchases are too expensive.Kiff Les Wing

Apple’s web store stays online

Apple has historically closed its online store for several hours during its major launch, indicating exciting new products and hype. But as of Monday, The store was still open 15 minutes before WWDC’s scheduled launch time, suggesting that there were no new major products.Kiff Les Wing

Apple should bring Mac functionality to the iPad today

You can also enjoy games on the big screen.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

We hope Apple today brings some software features from the MacBook to the iPad.

Because modern Macs and iPad Pros run on the same M1 processor, high-end iPads have enough power to run apps in multiple windows like traditional computers, and they also use the app’s external display. It is supported.

According to a Bloomberg weekend report, the iPad’s multitasking process will at least improve. Therefore, my hope seems at least plausible.

Apple has previously stated that iPad and Mac are considered completely different devices with different use cases, so we don’t expect full operating system integration. –Todd Haselton

The celebration of love between Apple and developers is over

Usually, WWDC is a celebration of love between Apple and the developers who continue to run the hugely profitable App Store.

However, this year will change completely. The App Store pricing dispute between Apple and well-known developers such as Spotify has jumped into the public eye in recent months. This is especially true in the court battle between Apple and Epic Games. The two companies went through a three-week trial last month, and the judge’s decision in the trial could change the power relationship between Apple and app developers.

In the past, developers have been silent about complaints about Apple’s App Store rules. They agitated Tim Cook and his company to ensure they didn’t jeopardize access to the App Store. But thanks to groups like the Coalition for App Fairness and the anti-Big Tech sentiment of the Western government, developers now have the courage to publicize their dissatisfaction. I feel.

I want to know how Apple can use this year’s WWDC to protect the App Store, one of the largest profit centers, while emphasizing the benefits it can offer to developers. –Steve Kovac

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos