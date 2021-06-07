June’s Pixel Feature Drop is here and has more new features than expected





It’s June. It has several implications, including sunny days, pride months, gardening, donut days, and the latest Pixel Feature Drop updates. This month we are adding some new features. Previously leaked long-exposure nightsight video for animated astrophotography, debut of locked folder feature for Google Photos, Digital Wellbeing’s new Heads Up feature leaked last year to help pedestrians , Voice control based on answering or rejecting assistant calls, a new Gboard feature that retrieves details such as phone numbers and URLs from large text chunks in the clipboard, and enhanced car accident detection. Recorder and Call Screen also support more markets and languages, and add a new set of pride-themed ringtones and backgrounds.

First, with the new Knightsight Video feature, you can take astrophotography videos as well as photos. And it’s neither; you get both, like how motion photo works. These videos show the stars moving across the sky during the exposure period. This shows the slow movement of the stars during a long shoot over a few seconds (not just a boring few minutes of video). Unfortunately for older Pixel owners, this feature is only supported on Pixel 4 and later devices.

The Google Photos locked folder was announced at Google I / O last month. Google hasn’t fully pre-announced all the most likely use cases (that is, nudity), but we’re currently rolling out this feature for Pixel owners. Photos stored in locked folders will not appear in shared albums, will not appear in other apps, can only be accessed with a passcode or bio, and if selected they can be saved there directly from the camera .. Also, for those who are worried about bringing something to the cloud, they are only stored locally.

Although leaked last year, Google is also rolling out a new Heads Up feature as part of Pixels’ Digital Wellbeing. Leveraging the existing ability to detect walking, the new feature reminds you “on a regular basis” to look up from the screen. Screenshots of the setup process were also leaked earlier, but may have been tweaked since then.

An image of the Heads Up setup process by XDA Developers.

The assistant also has the ability to answer or reject the call with your voice alone — useful if you’re close enough to hear the phone ringing, but not so close that you can actually answer the call. Just say “OK Google, answer the phone” or “Reject the call”.

Gboard will soon be able to extract potentially useful pieces of information from large blocks of copied text. For example, if you copy someone’s email footer, Gboard suggests pulling and pasting individual contact details such as phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs from that chunk. It seems that the content differs depending on the application, but I do not know until I actually play it.

Car accident detection, which debuted on the Pixel 4, has been extended to Pixel devices and markets such as the UK and Australia as part of a previous Feature Drop update. It is now spreading to Spain, Ireland and Singapore as part of this latest feature drop.

Debuting in the Pixel 3 series in 2018, the Call Screen is probably one of the most useful Pixel features and is currently expanding to Japan. Recorders that transcribe and save audio with cloud backup are Singapore, Australia. , Ireland, British English, but still English only.

Finally, Google is still rolling out a lot of new pride-themed content, such as backgrounds and ringtones. Bright and colorful, it’s a way to make your celebration fun.

Individually, these may seem like small features, but they’re a fairly large list and a clear perk of Pixel ownership. Also, some of these may be related to the system updates that are being rolled out today, but may require another app update. Google announces this as one big thing, but often the prerequisite app components are rolled out individually over time, so all of these features come into the Pixel at once. Don’t worry if you don’t.

Feature availability per device for feature drops in June 2021.

Feature removal is for Pixel 3 series and later, but the presence or absence of individual features depends on the hardware according to the table above.

