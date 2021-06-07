Google Stadia heads to Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV devices on June 23





Google Stadia is migrating to devices other than smartphones, Chrome browsers and Chromecast Ultra.

Screenshot by Google / CNET

Google’s Stadia is heading for new devices. On Monday, search giants announced that they would begin rolling out cloud-based video gaming services to Chromecast with Google TV streaming sticks and several other Android TV-powered TVs and devices on June 23.

These devices include:

Like any Android TV or Google TV app, Stadia can be downloaded from the Play Store. The Stadia Pro subscription is $ 10 per month, you get free games every month, and you get discounts and play when you buy some titles. With 4K HDR.

If you don’t want to pay a subscription fee, you can create a free account with your Gmail address. There are some free games and demos that you can play without a Pro membership, streaming is limited to 1080p resolution, but you can also buy the game and play it right away.

The company says it can download and play services on Android TV devices that aren’t on the first list, as long as they “opt in to support.” “This feature is still under development and not all Android TV OS devices are fully functional,” but warns that it should.

Google, a rival to the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, advertises that the service has access to over 180 games that can be played on phones, laptops and TVs.

You need at least 10 megabits of internet connection per second. You also need a Stadia remote control or a “compatible Bluetooth controller” to play on your TV or a device connected to your TV. A list of gamepads can be found on Google’s Stadia support site, but the company doesn’t seem to have updated the page yet to reflect the new enhancements.

First announced at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, Google has previously limited Stadia streaming on TV to Chromecast Ultra streaming sticks and Stadia controllers.

The service is also available as a Safari web app on Chrome browsers, some Android phones (see Google’s officially supported device list), and iPhones and iPads. These devices can play streaming services on other remotes, such as Xbox One, DualShock 4, or Switch Pro controllers.

