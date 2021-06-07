Google commits to ad tech change in France with $ 270 million fine





Google announced on Monday a series of changes to its ad tech tools as part of a $ 270 million settlement with French antitrust authorities.

French competition officials claimed that Google favored its technology over its competitors. Throughout the two-year survey, French regulators were primarily concerned about using competitors’ information as Google owns the dominant tools on both the buying and selling sides of online advertising. It was possible that they were raising their bids. The survey spurred complaints from publishers, including News Corp.

Google defended its advertising network in a statement, claiming that its tools were “built to behave like our partners and competitors.” I do not admit any mistakes. However, Google has promised changes to make the Ad Manager service work more seamlessly with third-party networks.

Specifically, Google has agreed to give ad buyers access to more data about ad auctions. This includes a “minimum bid to win”, a data point that helps buyers understand the price required to purchase a particular ad slot. Google also agrees to allow Ad Manager products to interoperate with third-party ad networks and use data from those third-party ad networks to optimize their bids. Said not.

Maria Gomli, Google’s Director of French Legal, said:

The decision of the French authorities and Google’s response have pierced the heart of core concerns about Google’s role in the world of online advertising. That is, the fact that Google is responsible for much of the online advertising experience.

“These very serious practices have penalized competition in the emerging online advertising market, allowing Google to not only maintain its dominant position, but also enhance it,” said the French Bureau of Competition. “This sanction and these commitments will reestablish equal competitive conditions for all players and enable publishers to maximize their advertising space,” Isabelle de Silva said in a statement.

The online advertising business, which accounts for the majority of Google’s revenue, is attracting the attention of regulators around the world and is under investigation in the United States and the United Kingdom. Small vendors say the changes made by Google’s laboratories could impact the entire major buyer industry. Sellers of online and mobile advertising that are often invisible to consumers.

