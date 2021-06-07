Xihu District launches program to support technological innovation





Xihu District of Hangzhou will start a program to encourage technological innovation on June 2. [Photo/zj.zjol.com.cn]

Hangzhou Daily reported that Xihu District, Hangzhou City, ZZZ Jiang Province, eastern China, launched a program to encourage technological innovation on June 2.

Over the next five years, Xihu will allocate 500 million yuan ($ 78.25 million) to support small and medium-sized high-tech enterprises in the province, 1.5 billion yuan to foster state-owned high-tech enterprises, and 1 billion yuan and 1 billion yuan to support corporate listings. R & D institutions need 2.5 billion yuan, and hiring top professionals costs 2.5 billion yuan.

According to this program, the district will develop 3,800 local SMEs and 1,800 national tech companies over the next five years and will introduce 116 top foreign experts.

Xihu District also announced its implementation opinion on the development of “flying companies”.

Du Hao, director of the Xihu Science and Technology Bureau, said:

Du said the district will support airlines with R & D investments, housing rental subsidies, industrial funds and more, with each company receiving subsidies of up to 50 million yuan.

Currently, Xihu District has 766 state-owned high-tech enterprises, 2,384 small and medium-sized high-tech enterprises, and 14 province laboratories.

In addition, the district has so far accepted 4,270 high-level international professionals.

