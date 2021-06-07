Monday’s Top Sale: $ 1 Google Photos Alternative, $ 20 Smart Scale, $ 80 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and more





I’m back from vacation! did you miss me? Or was it the case of “wait, you’re gone”?

Many things are happening now. With Apple’s WWDC later today, Prime Day is approaching two weeks later, and stores such as Wal-Mart and Target are increasing their competitive sales.

Meanwhile, many attractive deals were revealed this morning. Let’s see:

drive

If you’re using Google Photos, you know that Google no longer offers unlimited storage for free (unless you’re the owner of Google Pixel). Need more than just 15GB of space now included for free? You can get a Google One plan starting at $ 20 a year, but you’ll actually get only 100GB.

Consider iDrive Photos instead. $ 1 for the first year and $ 9.95 thereafter. Includes unlimited space for photos and videos. The iDrive app is available for both Android and iOS.

Read more: 6 best photo storage options for 2021

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

At least three of the movies in this collection are Spider-Man’s Pure Gold: Homecoming, Far From Home, and Into the Spider-Verse. I haven’t seen Venom, so I’m not sure.

But even if you’re only interested in these three, $ 6 per movie is expensive. Especially considering that both Blu-ray and digital copy are available for each. If that’s important to you, they’re not the 4K version, but you can get all the legendary Steelbook extras on Blu-ray.

Worth nothing: Amazon sells for the same price, but is out of stock until June 16th. This makes it considerably cheaper if this is a Father’s Day gift.

Dser

Amazon Seller: DEPUS Direct

Price: $ 80 Promotion Code 6IPD84S5

It’s as basic as robo-vacs, but it’s also one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen. The 22T isn’t laser-guided, so it just bounces around the floor until you need to return to the charger (this is done automatically). If you don’t want to be in a particular room, you’ll need to stick the magnetic tape that came with your vacuum cleaner. You can’t even control it with the app. It relies on a handheld remote control.

But if you’re just cleaning an apartment or a small house, for example, this suction cup will do the job without complaint. And that’s the goal, right?

Eufy

Why buy a “boring” scale when you get a smart scale for the same price? Eufy’s C1 measures not only weight, but also body fat, BMI, muscle mass and more. (This is how accurately you can carry out the content of another day’s discussion, but even if the indicators aren’t perfect, you can at least track how they progress over time.)

It’s more than just a single-user product. Supports up to 16 individual profiles. Cake icing is Eufy’s 15-month warranty.

At $ 20, this is tied to a record low, and if you ask me, it’s an easy purchase.

Yes, this is the end of Monday’s summary. Do you see what you like?

CNET’s Chepeskate is looking for great deals on the web, including high-tech products. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter for the latest deals and updates. You can also sign up for transaction texts that are delivered directly to your smartphone. Find more deals on the CNET Deals page and check out the CNET Coupons page to get the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promotional codes and hundreds of other online stores. Do you have questions about the Cheap Skating Blog? Answers can be found on the FAQ page.

