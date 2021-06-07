Institute for Technology and Innovation Foundation panelists defend Big Tech against antitrust violations: Broadband breakfast





June 7, 2021 Experts say that the best way to drive innovation and technology progress, including progress by large technology companies, is to promote and enable competition between companies. Stated.

At a panel hosted by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation on Friday, three experts defended large tech companies from antitrust attempts.

Professor Ioana Marinesque of the University of Pennsylvania said the fundamental issue of antitrust is how to drive innovation, but not necessarily to punish the winner.

She and other panelists have stated that large companies are not always exclusive. Sometimes, success alone can be punished.

Looking at big companies, they think they are all exercising their monopoly rights, but that’s not true, said Professor David Teece of the University of California, Berkeley.

Big Tech makes a profit, but not because competition is restrained, he said, because innovation-driven competition is so successful.

Still, experts say there needs to be a balance between encouraging enough competition to bring about innovation and promoting competition where it is not profitable for a single company to enter the market. Stated.

I think the regulatory problem is that if you make a mistake at first, it’s not easy to fix, said John Yun, a professor at George Mason University.

There are many innovations in these markets, he continued. The question is whether they are engaged in acts that interfere with that innovative process.

When discussing whether the tech market is collapsing, there was a general consensus that as long as large tech companies continue to operate by legitimate means, there is room for growth in the digital market.

Marinescu said that the network and data aspects of the digital platform can also act as utilities, which can be difficult to regulate.

All panelists agreed that there was much to be learned from the antitrust proceedings filed.

