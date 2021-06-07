Helios Real Estate partners with Side to emphasize innovation and technology commitment





At Helios Real Estate, El Paso’s top real estate agent, Oscar Alvarado, is building a Tech-Forward team to share his dedication to doing the right thing.

El Paso, Texas / PR Newswire-PRWeb / –Helios Real Estate today announced a partnership with Side on June 7, 2021. Side is a market-leading boutique brand and business that is the only real estate technology company to partner exclusively with high-performing agents, teams and independent intermediaries to transform them: This partnership ensures that customer-focused technology leader Helios Real Estate will take advantage of the industry’s most advanced platforms.

Oscar Alvarado, the founder of Helios Real Estate, has consistently been ranked among the top real estate professionals in El Paso since entering the field in 2008. He is the former president of NAHREP’s El Paso branch. Originally from El Paso, Alvarado is the ultimate ambassador to his clients.

Helios Real Estate combines a customer-centric philosophy and innovative approach with best-in-class technology to optimize the list of sellers and deliver targeted results for buyers. The team serves a wide range of clients, from young military families to retirees, first-time homebuyers, and fledglings, whose specialists include their culture, real estate agents on the other side, and more inside and outside the Great El Paso. I know Tables, and the local real estate market.

By partnering with Side, Helios Real Estate can stay at the forefront of the evolving real estate market and continue to offer premium services to its clients. The side works behind the scenes to bring Helios Real Estate to a unique intermediary platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions and more. We support this. More. In addition, Helios Real Estate joins an exclusive group of side partners, leveraging its extensive coast-to-coast network.

“Since the day I became a real estate agent, my clients have been at the heart of my business,” Alvarado said. “To serve them at a higher level by helping them realize their dream of owning a home in the city I’m passionate about with unmatched marketing, technology, government and legal solutions on the side. I can.”

Side is headed by experienced industry experts and world-class engineers who develop technologies designed to increase agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on the belief that home ownership is a fundamental human right, Side is public by providing the best systems, support, services, experience and results to the best performing realtors, teams and independent brokerage firms. Our mission is to improve our interests.

About Helios Real Estate

Helios Real Estate is a customer-focused technology forward company driven by doing the right thing. Helios Real Estate uses its unparalleled knowledge and passion for El Paso, its surroundings, and its culture to coordinate the perfect purchase or sale of each client. Headquartered in El Paso, this team serves young military families, empty nesters, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit http://www.heliosrealestatetx.com.

About the side

Side transforms high-performing agencies, teams, and independent intermediaries into successful business and boutique brands that are 100% agency-owned. Side will partner exclusively with the best agents to empower them with proprietary technology and the best support teams to help them become more productive, grow their business and focus on servicing their clients. .. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit http://www.sideinc.com.

