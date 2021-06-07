DVIDS-News-Solved here: Central Coast Tech Bridge, Innovation Accelerator Foundation collaborate on technology solution





NavalX Central Coast (C2) Tech Bridge has partnered with the Innovation Accelerator Foundation (IAF) to expand collaboration between the Navy Graduate School (NPS) and public sector innovation organizations, including small and medium-sized businesses and universities in the United States. ..

The C2 Tech Bridge acts as an innovation hub connecting the private sector, government and defense innovation centers, accelerating the development of defense-related capabilities. C2’s goal is to connect NPS faculty and student researchers with industry engineers and entrepreneurs focused on advancing technology solutions. According to C2 leaders, IAF, a private 501c3 nonprofit organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an all-industry driving force for artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technology, machine learning and advanced aerial mobility, and the university.

According to C2 Director Chris Manuel, C2 is a gateway for entrepreneurs to collaborate with the Navy and DOD in technology solutions, helping to drive the growth of public-private partnerships and dual-use technologies.

The partnership with IAF * strengthens the capabilities of Central Coast Tech Bridges, enabling NPS to connect to start-ups, academia, businesses, SMEs, nonprofits, and private capital with a single entry point. The partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School provides access to expert faculty and experienced military personnel who are enthusiastic about understanding operational challenges and working with businesses to solve research challenges.

John Pyrovolakis, founder and director of IAF, sees innovation as a national security priority.

Our country is the most innovative in the world, and our nonprofits provide a single view of its extensive territory, especially the parts produced by non-traditional sources, Pyrovolakis. In cybersecurity, many of these areas are very helpful in defining which country will be responsible for the future. We would like to thank the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Tulsa Innovation Lab for supporting us in tackling this opportunity in Tulsa.

Manuel and Pyrovolakis believe that this partnership could lead to new relationships between universities and research firms and penetrate other Tech Bridges across the country.

* Partnership does not imply endorsement of activities by the Innovation Accelerator Foundation, its platform, or the Navy Graduate School, Ministry of the Navy, or Department of Defense.

