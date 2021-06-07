Google Faces $ 267 Million Fine in France Manipulating Advertising Market





The proceedings against Google are endless. In the latest proceedings, French competition authorities have accused Google of manipulating and prioritizing the advertising market.

The search giant has to pay the French government $ 267 million (€ 220 million). According to French observers, Google’s domestic actions have weakened publishers. In fact, Google’s advertising policy creates an unfair atmosphere in the advertising market.

“A particularly quick study reveals a process by which Google, which relied heavily on its dominant position in ad servers for sites and applications, outperformed its competitors on both ad servers and SSP platforms. “Isabel de Silva, president of the French competition authorities, said in her statement: “These very serious practices have penalized competition in the emerging online advertising market, and Google has been able to not only maintain its dominant position, but also enhance it.”

Google pays fine for French advertising market proceedings

Google seems to have accepted the issue, and there is no objection to the vote. The company has promised to make changes to its advertising technology, paying fines. Google has also promised to provide “equal access to data related to the results of ad manager auctions.”

In addition, Google wants to make Ad Manager more flexible. According to Maria Gomri, head of legal affairs at Google in France, the company has publishers “setting custom pricing rules for sensitive categories of ads to improve interoperability between ad managers and third-party ad servers. Allows you to “implement changes”.

It is promised not to apply publisher restrictions when negotiating directly with other sell-side platforms (SSPs) for certain terms and pricing. It is also said that providing more control is done by Google.

Google recently ran into a similar issue

This isn’t the first time Google has been fined for abusing market dominance. Just a few weeks ago, an Italian antitrust oversight agency fined Google $ 123 million. The reason is that Google did not allow Enel X Italia to release the JuicePass app for Android Auto.

In a similar case, the Arizona Attorney General found a new document about Google’s efforts to obscure location tracking and make it difficult for users to invalidate location information. In addition, German antitrust observers have recently accused Google of misusing data and violating competition rules.

