Review: Neptunia ReVerse-Hardcore Gamer





The Neptunia series has become a modest power in the last decade. Starting with a small start on the PS3, it shines on the Vita, gains momentum on the PC, has more viewers around the world, and improved graphic fidelity. During that decade, the franchise returned to turn-based JRPGs, tactical RPGs, side-scrolling shooters, third-person shooters, and now Neptunia ReVerse, because it’s a complete remake of the original adventure. Hyperdimension Neptunia has already been re-released once in the form of Re; Birth1, but this is the first complete remake in franchise history, with upgrades due to improved PS5 hardware and quality of life. Bring. It’s a great starting point for anyone who wants to join the series but doesn’t know where to start.

This is the same kind of problem that plagued the Yakuza series, with players having too many options to start. Choose the latest entry, the first, perhaps midpoint or spin-off game? Especially if it’s difficult to analyze a series that has gone through as many iterations and genres as the Neptunia franchise, moving to a new series. there is. The core of the series is to use a party full of console maker-inspired characters with a circular battle grid where players mix 3D dungeon crawls and turn-based JRPGs with simpler tactical RPGs all at once. .. The protagonist is named after Neptune-Sega’s failed Neptune console, with the PlayStation representative Noir, the Wii representative Bran, and the Xbox representative Veil. Clear based on the color scheme.

The four goddesses of Gameland usually go to war, but now have to unite against threats aimed at defeating the entire Gameindustri. It’s a bit ridiculous, but the character itself is really shining more than the story itself, and that’s also true for the voice cast. From day one, the cast has worked great together and there is a lot of chemistry in every game, which is also true for this remake. ReVerse features the same core story that is told, but allows players to have Greatest Hits-style playable characters throughout the series, improving their quality of life. Neptune now provides tutorials to help you understand your system. This is useful if someone is a new player in the series.

The core battle system is very fun, players can go around the circular battlefield and attack in turn, with different attack ranges for each character. ReVerse allows you to use 4 playable characters at the same time instead of 3. This allows you to defeat enemies by playing additional characters, which helps speed up your battle as you can defeat them in fewer turns overall. The key to combat is to properly position your character’s attacks in a way that damages the most enemies. If you’re not careful, the attack will only hurt one enemy that can hit two. In the process, kill one completely, or if you’re lucky, kill two in one turn by ensuring proper placement of your attack. ReVerse is very similar to a tactical RPG in that it applies the principles of proper unit placement, even if it’s not a one-to-one comparison of the genre.

Combat is fast moving, which also applies to conversations, where you can fast forward or skip altogether. This is for those who just want to fight, especially those who have already played Re; Birth1 or the original PS3 release, know the story back and forth, revamped graphics and visually upgraded all dungeons. Great for those who want to see it. You can enjoy either the original game, or an arrange mode that unlocks a total of 27 playable characters immediately, and readjust the elemental balance in both XP adjustments, combat adjustments, arrange mode and original mode. , You can proceed with the game. Previous new games + content can now be unlocked in initial playthrough and placement modes, and enemies have been slightly weakened when it comes to auto-healing abilities in some combat. Obviously, the central goal here is to make the experience more enjoyable and accessible, which has been successfully achieved.

Visually, the game has been rebuilt with a new engine and looks like a PS3 title, while the graphics have been improved in several ways. At one point, the cast and attack are accurately reflected in the puddle, so an impressive reflection effect appears in the puddle, and the next camera cut shows all of these old-looking environmental textures on the walls and ground. , That’s strange. The whole gives the illusion of depth, but it looks like it is shaded. That’s it, but it’s a shame that it doesn’t add depth to the environment itself. Still, the graphics weren’t everything in this series — so it’s very disappointing given the history of the franchise, but the animations have been improved, they look much smoother, and they still look good enough. This is especially combat. This is true, and instead of the previously restricted attack animation, a more natural-looking animation is used.

Neptunia ReVerse’s soundtrack and voice performance remain great, with powerful weapons available. Whether it’s a sword, magic, or gun attack, each type of attack sound has an impact and uses different volume levels of sound that are used to show how well a hit hits. .. If you don’t do a lot of damage, it’s a weak effect, but a stronger flash hit has a bigger, more vibrant effect. The voice cast was perfect from the beginning, and the fact that the voice work is well maintained after 10 years is positive that getting it right from the beginning can later be a godsend. If the cast understands the characters and their sense of humor is fully demonstrated in the adventure, there is no need to re-record. The soundtrack is a lot of fun, if not the most memorable in the world. Lively and fun, it’s perfect for the relaxed atmosphere of the entire adventure.

Closing comment:

The Neptunia ReVerse is a must-see for anyone who wants to join a long-running series but doesn’t know where to start. This is the most balanced entry in the series and the best looking, thanks to the all-new engine used to make the franchise look as good as possible to move forward. As a turn-based RPG, it’s fast-moving, evoking a tactical RPG mechanic, and a perfect balance between offering players a fair and equitable challenge. I will. The new Arrange mode allows veteran players to mix different things and enjoy their first game adventure in new and exciting ways.

