



For live TV streaming customers, one of the best parts of Google TV is the home screen guide.However, that[ライブ]Tabs have traditionally only worked on YouTube TV. Google TV is currently adding home screen integration for Sling TV.

Starting this week *, Chromecast with Google TV is on the home screen[ライブ]Add Sling as a tab option. This allows Sling TV owners to select a show or movie and access the live guide without having to open the app. The Live tab appears to the right of the For You tab on the home screen.

To launch and run it, the Sling TV owner opens the Google Home app on his phone and links his account. After that, the Live tab will appear and the Sling TV guide will be completed.

Starting June 7th, the SLING TV channel will be fully integrated with Chromecast with Google TV. This makes it easier than ever to browse, discover and enjoy live sports, news, entertainment and more. Use the Home app to link your existing SLING account or sign up for a new account. next,[ライブ]Go to the tab and watch your favorite live programming from SLING.

Unfortunately, Google didn’t say whether this update would apply to all Google TV users, the owners of Sony Bravia TV in 2021. However, this change will be rolled out over the course of a week starting today and may not take effect immediately.

* This article has been updated to reflect the rollout timeline that runs from June 7th to this week.

Google TV Details:

