Women in Tech: Vonda Page





Radical Change founder and CEO Vonda Page said in a recent keynote at the Infotec 2021 Virtual Conference, citing the words of one of her favorite artists, Andy Warhol, that time will change things. But in reality you have to change it yourself.

What are the types of changes that occur over time without any effort? She asks rhetorically and is ready to answer with insights amplified by understatement.

Page describes himself as a proponent of STEMinistan for improving diversity, impartiality, and inclusiveness in traditionally male-dominated fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She encourages companies to rethink innovation as more than just the realm of new products and processes, but as a lasting, ambitious and collective imaginative effort that is inextricably linked to social progress.

She said that (innovation) is the search for unprecedented or eccentric ideas that, when adopted, can spur meaningful and fundamental change.

It’s not a stranger who changes pages. In an interview with SPN last week, she said she was always one of the first to adopt new technologies.

In the 10th grade, future entrepreneurs got a job at a small insurance company. A few days after she first worked, the company bought a fax machine (in 1984). However, Pages’ boss didn’t want to read the huge instruction manual that came with it. So he asked her to understand it and then teach her.

She becomes the de facto troubleshooter for the entire office whenever an employer purchases new hardware or software. At university and graduate school, I worked in restaurants and hotels and began to learn how new technologies, structures and systems are affecting people.

How does the new ordering system (for example) affect the dishwasher? Oh, no one thought it would affect the dishwasher, because it’s the waitress who takes the order and repairs it. I think it only affects the chef.

This interest in the crossroads of people and technology laid the foundation for a solid career that led her to roles in a variety of companies, from web developers to organizational change managers. She describes the latter as someone who positions teams and businesses to be successful and keeps change from becoming boring.

Her recent role at payments giant Paypal has allowed her to connect with Omaha and move on to the current stage of her journey as an entrepreneur.

She said that Ive has always liked to integrate technology into her business. You really can’t separate the two.

In 2020, as the pandemic expanded and widespread protests against black violence swept the headlines, Page launched Radical Change, a startup specializing in learning, coaching and advisory services.

Technology is a profession in which men dominate, especially for young girls and women, and highly technical jobs such as (especially) engineering, increasing the number of women in these roles over the last two decades. Because it is not. Statistics about that, she said.

In fact, according to the Society of Women Engineers, only 30% of women with a degree in engineering continue to work in that profession 20 years later. There can be multiple reasons for this, including motherhood, changing interests and opportunities, and retirement, but at least 30% of women who leave the profession cite organizational culture as the reason.

Page provided a possible explanation for gender inequality in highly technical roles: communication and style.

She pointed out that many men working in the tech industry tend to enjoy working hard on one particular skill. This allows them to interact less with different people, but she believes that women are more enjoyed working with others.

Today, many women play roles such as product managers and program managers, and need to have a complete and holistic view rather than focusing solely on technology. Make a big effort or do a big job.

Indeed, women have to deal with what men don’t do, such as being judged by appearance, tone of voice, and other superficial things, but she adds that this can actually be an advantage. I did.

You really have to bring your opinion to the table because you don’t have many opportunities to speak, she said. You need to listen, understand, and add value relatively quickly.

That said, Page chose the AIM Institute and Prairie STEM, which are “big picture” working to strengthen and diversify the IT workforce. It has long been of interest as a young woman in technology and a mentor of color.

Throughout my career as a black woman, I’ve always been alone, so I’ve always been attracted to teaching young people (and helping them understand it). , She said. Everyone belongs to technology.

To view the Infotec 2021 Keynote on the page, visit the AIM Institute’s YouTube channel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos