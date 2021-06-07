Global Sandbox Game Grow: Song of the Evertree Announces for Switch





The Prideful Sloth team is accustomed to creating colorful, cozy and picturesque games. Their previous Switch title, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, was a very cute and relaxing adventure set in a non-violent world. The quest for coziness isn’t over as the team officially announces its latest efforts in the form of a new sandbox world craft life management game called Grow: Song of the Evertree.

Discover a vibrant and unique world at your own pace

You are encouraged to explore this beautiful world at your own pace, so find a unique place with amazing flora and fauna. How do you want to spend It’s up to you to explore caves, solve puzzles, collect minerals and flowers, fish, catch bugs and talk to people!

Grow your own world!

Learn how to create World Seeds through Alchemy to create a whole new world with unique characteristics. Rejuvenate those worlds, see how they change and see new traits appear in front of you! You can create unique meadows, deserts and frozen worlds. Well, alchemy is not a rigorous science. Some species may contain unexpected surprises.

Meet new people and create a community!

Get to know interesting and unique characters, listen to them and help them when you need them. You can make them happier by finding a place to stay, helping them get a dream job, and giving them accessories and decorations.

Dream city planning

Grow provides an impressive catalog of the cutest buildings and structures to create the town you want. Feel free to arrange and customize it to make you feel at home.

Beautiful soundtrack

Enjoy music by game and anime composer Kevin Penkin. Kevins’ illustrious soundtrack was nominated for a BAFTA award in Florence and won a Crunchyroll award for Made in Abyss and the Tower of God.

Mystery!

Explore archaeological sites, caves and secret areas and gain access to the heart of the Evertree to uncover long-lost knowledge.

Cheryl Vance, a game designer at Prideful Sloth, shared the team’s vision for the game and a cozy and free design philosophy.

At Grow, we wanted to create a game that would give players the feeling of adding to the world rather than removing it from the world. This world is a huge garden, a place where you can take care of and take care of it, and you can guide it in the direction you want. Provides the ability to create and customize the gaming experience. Allows you to decide the pace at which you do it. It’s okay to find a cave and deviate from your current purpose! If you want to make friends with as many creatures as you can, that’s fine. We encourage you to play as you like, with no penalties or pressures.

Growth: Evertree songs sprout on Nintendo Switch and all other major platforms later this year. Prideful Throse and publisher 505 Games have reached the platform in partnership with #TeamTrees and the Arbor Day Foundation. We’ve planted trees on all Milestone Wish Lists, but currently this game is only available on Steam’s Wish Lists. You can read all the details about their efforts on the game’s Steam page.

