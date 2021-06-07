Mia is not a biohazard or biohazard at all (theory)





Both Resident Evil and Resident Evil Village clues show different eye colors for Mia, suggesting that the player has never actually met Mia.

Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters and his wife Mia. Resident Evil Three years after the Resident Evil event, Ethan and Mia live in Eastern Europe with their baby Rosemary. At the beginning of the game, Chris Redfield fires at a couple during a midnight snack, brutally killing Mia in front of Ethan. Ethan was knocked out, but when he woke up later, he realized that Rosemary had been kidnapped and set out on a quest to rescue his daughter and lead him to a game event.

[WARNING: Spoilers for Resident Evil Village below]

Later in the story, it’s clear that Chris shot in the Resident Evil Village intro, not actually Mia, but Miranda in disguise, trying to steal Rosemary to revive her daughter Eva. became. Real Mia was imprisoned and tested by Miranda on Resident Evil 7 fungi. According to the timeline, Miranda impersonated Mia for about eight days.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Resident Evil Timeline from RE1 to Village, Description

If you dig deeper into the Resident Evil folklore, Ethan may not be the only character fooled by Mia’s identity. Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil and Resident Evil Village clues show disagreements in Mia’s appearance, especially in her eyes, suggesting that the player has never actually met Mia. ..

Resident Evil Resident Evil Resident Evil Clues

In Resident Evil 7, Mia is depicted as having brown eyes, from a video message to Ethan to being found in a cell on Baker’s farm and possessed by Evelyn, Ethan away from the boat. Her eyes are definitely brown until he warns him. However, when the player examines Mia’s cell at Baker Farm, she finds a Mia-like doll with deep blue eyes. In addition, a closer look at Mia’s driver’s license reveals her eyes as blue. Unless Mia’s government ID is wrong, the real Mia, a pre- Mia on a boat, has never been seen in a Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil Village clues

In the village, babies and teenage rosemary have bright sky blue eyes. When the player looks at Ethan’s face several times, it’s clear that he has dark blue eyes. Since blue eyes are recessive, it is not surprising that Mia must have at least the blue eye gene. However, it’s unlikely that Rosemary’s eyes are so bright, as Mia is again painted with brown eyes. Anyway, there may be more than visible in Resident Evil’s Rosemary.

Where is the real Mia?

A plausible theory is that real Mia died in Annabel with other crew members while creating an e-type biological weapon (Eveline). Eveline, or another unnamed e-type character, envisioned Mia’s identity in the Resident Evil story that players experience. Mia is a stolen identity, simple and simple. The original Mia had blue eyes, but the brown-eyed Mia found in Resident Evil stole her identity as a way to escape old life. This theory has a large wife’s eye color. It also explains that Ethan didn’t notice the change.

If the player has never met a real Mia, Capcom can easily join the story of Resident Evil 9. Assuming Resident Evil 9 continues the winter story, Rosemary investigates the missing mother. It may be.

Next: RE Village repeats the most abused traps of biohazard

Mass Effect 3: All possible endings (& which one to choose)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos