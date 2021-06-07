Google does not rank pages different from posts





Google does not distinguish between blog posts and web pages when indexing and ranking content. “Posts” can be ranked in the same way as “Pages”.

This was stated in a weekly SEO Hangouts recorded by Google’s John Mueller on June 4th.

A site owner named Navin Adhikari joins the stream and asks Mueller why blog posts aren’t getting as much traffic as service pages.

He asks if Google’s content is treated differently between content published in the blog section of the website and content published in other sections.

According to Mueller, the difference in traffic has nothing to do with where the content is published, but more likely to be internal links.

Mueller’s complete answer is:

Google’s John Mueller on Posts and Page Rankings

Whether the content is considered a “post” or “page” is a CMS backend identifier for your website. This helps site owners organize their content, but it’s not recognizable by Google.

“I don’t think Googlebot will recognize the difference. Therefore, the difference between a post and a page usually happens in the backend in your CMS, in that case WordPress. And it tells us. It’s not visible.

So, looking at them as if they were HTML pages, there’s a lot of content here, and they’re linked within the website like this. Rank this HTML page based on that.

I don’t call it a blog post, a page, or an information article. Basically, this is an HTML page, and you can say that this content is here and is linked to each other within your website in this particular way. “

Adhikari continues to ask another question as to whether using long URLs in blog posts can cause problems.

Mueller says no, it doesn’t matter. Perhaps the question is how those blog posts are linked from other pages on the site.

If there are more internal links that point to a service page than blog posts, Google considers the service page more important.

If your blog post isn’t linked from other pages on your site, Google won’t be able to accurately assess its importance, creating a challenge for your search rankings.

“That is, I can’t say anything because I don’t know your website. However, the internal links on your website may differ between the blog section and the services section or other parts of the website.

Also, if the internal links are very different, you may not understand that this is an important part of your website.

It’s not associated with a URL, nor is it associated with a page type. We don’t seem to really understand how important this part of the website is. “

With that in mind, if your blog post doesn’t go as planned, add more internal links.

When you link to a recent blog post from your website’s home page, Google is sent a strong signal that the content is important.

It’s also useful for adding contextual links to related blog posts from service pages and other top-level content.

Listen to the full discussion in the video below.

