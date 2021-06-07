Pilot 2021 Innovation Challenge Opens in Applications





Pilots, an innovation initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, will accept submissions of this year’s Pilot Innovation Challenge until 5 pm EST on July 9.

The program will offer mentorship and promotion to the award-winning proposals, as well as the opportunity to demonstrate the product at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on October 913, 2021.

The Innovation Challenge provides a platform for broadcasters to develop technologies that help broadcasters better serve their viewers, while at the same time providing start-ups with a showcase of cutting-edge products, “said Pilot Executive. Director John Clark said in a press statement.

This year’s challenge seeks start-ups and growth companies to provide solutions to some of the challenges and opportunities faced by broadcasters over the next few years. The challenge is to find a product or prototype that focuses on the following areas:

Edge technology that brings new revenue opportunities to broadcasters through region-targeted content, location-based advertising, accurate viewer measurement, and an enhanced experience.

Technology that enhances broadcast journalism to help viewers and listeners get more information from the most trusted sources of local news. This includes tools to better aggregate and validate crowd source news reports, enhanced news gathering technologies such as drones, and avatar news anchors for personalized delivery. The latest information on countless topics.And

Bringing more value from broadcasts, including technologies that improve the in-car experience of radio listeners and technologies that leverage the mobile reception capabilities of the NextGen TV standard to provide richer data services and their backs. In-vehicle technology seat entertainment.

Individuals, teams, businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits are eligible to apply in accordance with official participation rules. By early August, a panel of industry experts will select up to 10 finalists and by September 1st, you will be notified of up to 3 winning proposals.

Three winners will be selected to provide relevant mentorship, feedback, numerous opportunities to engage with broadcasters, and a trip to the annual NAB show. The startup loft will be provided with exhibition space to demonstrate prototypes to potential customers, investors and partners.

For more information, please visit the NAB Pilot’s website.

