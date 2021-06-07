Binky Felsted gives birth to a son





Binky Felsted gave birth to a boy, and her son, who arrived on Friday, shared a sweet snap from the hospital with Binky’s second child and her first fiancé, Max Darnton.

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felsted gave birth to a boy. Former WH cover star welcomes his fiancé Max Dawnton and his son over the weekend and shares some adorable snaps on her Instagram grid.

This content has been imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in different formats or find more information on their website.

Binky wrote in the caption of a pair of shots embracing a new arrival:

Our boy !!! 💙💋🏼 ___________ Serving under his control 04.06.21

Entrepreneur Max also posted a shot on his Instagram showing the couple leaving the hospital with their son. He writes: “Home time with my champion. 🙏🏼❤️😁 Proud.”

Binky is the Indian mother of Josh “JP” Patterson, then boyfriend and former MIC co-star in June 2017, and her daughter in June 2017. The pair split a year later and Binky I found love with Max and got engaged in September 2020.

Congratulations on all the love and congratulations on the new addition of Binky, Max and India to the family.

