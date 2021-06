Casey Anthony Bar, Therma Moya “Public Relations” and Fight

Break her silence. Therma Moya, a woman who quarreled with Casey Anthony at a bar in Florida on Sunday, May 23, claims that the ordeal was merely a publicity stunt aimed at promoting Anthony’s new documentary. ..

Moya claimed in a statement to Fox News on Monday, June 7 that she was all act and attention. The truth is that this proves how miserable she is. She lost control and didn’t know my current life, or what I was doing, [caused] She does something like this.

Shutterstock

Moya has the impression that Anthony, 35, staged a trial to promote her infamous 2011 murder documentary. Anthony reportedly made the film. She is in general command and will be convicted and will give her own views on the death of her two-year-old daughter Cary.

Like her case report and camera footage, it’s just another lie. Moya claims what happened at the OSheas Irish pub on the night of May 23, saying Anthony is the enemy of their controversy. Insisted.

Anthony explained his position on their feud while submitting an incident report in a video of the new 911 body camera released on June 3. The drink she threw at me made me still damp. Anthony had an outside quarrel with police on a clip shared by TMZ. Anthony claimed that Moya had repeatedly harassed his former romantic enthusiast. We have been harassing him for several years. She added that she was dating the same person. According to people, Anthony described Moya as a nemesis and was once a friend, but they were her friends before they were depressed.

Ap File / Shutterstock Casey Anthony.

Moya, meanwhile, says it was an exaggeration for Anthony to call it harassment. The only thing we can agree on from the video is that we need to stop it, Moya continues. She has to leave me alone and live her life.

Moya said about how the drink flew in the sky, I approached her, flipped my cup over the table where Casey was playing poker, and Casey was sitting, so the alcoholic drink I got on her. Oops? Moya said, “If I wanted to pour her a drink, I would have walked and pour it on her head.

After the May 23 incident, Moya was politely asked to leave the venue, but she apparently left. Anthony did not want to file a complaint or detention order against Moya, I wanted to document the dispute to avoid a future runaway.

