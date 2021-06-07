Google Fiber in Sandy City





Good news for Sundi households struggling to share their home bandwidth with their families. Google Fiber is coming to Sundi City.

On May 5, the city announced that it had reached an agreement with Google Fiber to provide city residents with high-speed, high-bandwidth Internet services.

Residents of Sundi City have long needed additional options for high-speed Internet services, Mayor Kurt Bradburn said in a Sundi City press release. This partnership with Google Fiber closes service gaps and provides Sundi homes and small businesses with highly competitive options. Working from home or going to school last year shows that using reliable internet services is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental need to live in society. I am.

Google Fiber, as the name implies, is an internet service that relies on fiber optic cables for higher bandwidth and transmission speeds.

Jacob Brace, an employee of Google Fiber, visited the Sundi City Council on May 11 to explain what the service means to Sundi.

Our internet is symmetrical, so we have 1 giga download and 1 giga upload. This means that while everyone is in this important and important virtual conference, the whole family will enjoy streaming, other family members will play video games, and other family members will download photos from their family albums. You can and will not be interrupted at the same time.

Given the history of the company’s involvement in Utah, the expansion of Google Fiber into Sandy is not surprising. When the service first launched around 2012, one of the first cities announced was Provo. Immediately followed by Salt Lake City. The city is currently working to add to its expanding network of South Salt Lake, Milk Creek, Holladay and Taylorsville.

So what do you need to serve the residents of Sundi?

This service requires the installation of new fiber optic cables throughout the city, which can take up to two years to complete the actual planning, engineering, and construction process. However, residents can sign up for the service if their neighborhood is connected, even if the rest of the city-wide network isn’t complete. So, according to Brace, they plan to acquire their first Sundi City customers by the end of this year.

The offer extends to these customers, offering a giga internet speed of $ 70 / month. According to Brace, the company hasn’t changed since it started its business.

We have never raised the price since its release. Therefore, pricing is stable and pricing is transparent. No additional charges or rental fees are required.

In addition, customers can double the speed for an additional $ 30 per month, giving kids a real advantage when it comes to online games, Brace added.

