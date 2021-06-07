Youth Robotics Team Blazing Stars Awarded at 2021 FIRST® Global Innovation Awards





The FIRST® LEGO® League has announced a team of 20 finalists advancing to the 2021 FIRST® Global Innovation Awards powered by Star Wars: Force for Change. Blazing Stars in Buffalo Grove, Illinois has been selected from entries around the world for its innovative and outstanding solutions that have shown potential to bring significant value to the world. Blazing Stars invented UltraBlaze for the replay season. This is a low cost training skateboard with object detection and warning systems that provides visually impaired children aged 8-12 with the opportunity to explore the world of skateboarding with new confidence.

During the replay season, the team faced the challenge of designing new creative technologies or improving existing technologies to solve problems where people aren’t fully active. Blazing Stars attended remote events with other finalists from the FIRST® Tech Challenge and FIRST® Robotics Competition on June 28-30, introduced solutions, attended workshops, and received expert review. Receive guidance from industry leaders.

The Global Innovation Awards will reach its climax with the broadcast of the award show on the FIRSTtv Twitch channel at 2:30 pm EST on June 30th. The winning team will be awarded a unique and experienced award from the sponsor, including guidance from industry-leading experts. Additional awards will be awarded live to the runner-up location, Innovation Impact Awards, Implementation Awards and Create Awards. All teams will receive a Star Wars: Force for Change commemorative item, available only to participants in the 2021 FIRST Global Innovation Awards.

Teams attending the FIRST Global Innovation Awards should consider potential barriers to implementation, document the assessment of inventions, and validate the design with experts working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

The FIRST LEGO League is an international program for children aged 9 to 16 (ages vary by country), created in 1998 in partnership with FIRST and the LEGO Group. skill. Children work with adult coaches to design, build, and program autonomous robots using LEGO MINDSTORMS® to create innovative solutions to real-world problems as part of their research projects.

Innovators and inventors play an important role in growing the economy and improving quality of life. Star Wars: The FIRST Global Innovation Awards from Force for Change are aimed at encouraging and helping teams develop more creative and important ideas for solving global problems. Lucasfilm, Disney and FIRST work together to empower a diverse range of creators, thinkers and leaders of the next generation, empowering all young people to believe in potential, acquire new skills and a better future for themselves and the world. I make sure that I have the opportunity to create. Students have a strong vision and diverse mindsets that can apply innovative ideas to any problem. From improving the water cycle to innovative solutions for waste management, past finalists of the FIRST LEGO League Innovation Project have brought inventions to market, patented them and incorporated them into business.

The 2021 Global Innovation Awards by Star Wars: Force for Change are sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton, Cheder News, Collins Aerospace, John Deere and LEGO Education and are collaborating with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Blazing Stars

Blazing Star-A community-based team was formed in 2017 with the help of enthusiastic parents and community members. Prepare for a productive and fulfilling life through collaborative learning. Since 2017, Blazing Stars has been sponsored by companies such as Calvers Lincolnshire (2018-2019), Top Day Care Centers (until 2017), and Villas of Northbrook Green in Buffalo Grove, Illinois (until 2017). .. During the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Replay season from 2020 to 2021, Blazing Stars was awarded the ARCO Murray / Bike Ride Kids Grant.

Blazing Stars is a former Chicago Public School science teacher and is currently taught by Adlai Stevenson High School science instructor Mrs.Juneja (Mrs.J). The team will graduate from Adrey Stephenson High School from 2020 to 2021, graduate from Purdue University, Indiana in 2025, and will be led by Dakshgard, a Pratham Perumalla Middle School student at Aptaquisic Middle School.

Being a small community team, the three team members go to different junior high schools. With three years of robotics experience, Isha Guard attends Twin Grove Middle School-CCSD 96. Meanwhile, Atishay Patni, who has two years of experience, and Pratyush Kumar, the youngest with one year of experience, will participate in the Aptakisic Junior High-CCSD 102.

Support and support Blazing Stars by watching the Global Innovation Awards on the FIRSTtv Twitch channel at 2:30 pm EST on June 30th. Contact Blazing Stars ([email protected]) or follow us on @ blazingstars2017 and Instagram @ blazingstars17.

About FIRST®

Dean Kamen, a leading inventor, founded FIRST® (For Inspire and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to stimulate young people’s understanding of science and technology. Based in Manchester, New Hampshire, FIRST designs accessible and innovative programs to build confidence, knowledge and life skills while motivating young people to pursue science, technology and engineering opportunities. I will. With support from more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $ 80 million in university scholarships, this nonprofit organizes the FIRST® Robotics Competition for grades 9-12 students. FIRST® technology challenge for grades 7-12. FIRST® LEGO® League for 4th-8th graders. And K-4 grade FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. Gracious Professionalism® is a way to encourage quality work, emphasize the value of others, and respect individuals and communities. For more information on FIRST, please visit www.firstinspires.org.

