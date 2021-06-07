Past demand boosts GPU shipments by 39% in the first quarter of 2021





Graphics card vendors are shipping large numbers of products to meet the growing global demand for GPUs. According to industry tracking intelligence company John Pedi Research, this increased video card shipments in the first quarter of 2021 by 38.74% year-on-year.

In the latest report, JPR analysts predict that discrete graphics cards (those not built into the CPU) will reach 26% of the total market by 2025.

Of that individual GPU space, Nvidia continues to dominate. AMD accounts for 81% of the total and the remaining 19%.

But the big highlight in the first quarter is the continuing unprecedented demand for computing devices. According to JPR, device makers shipped 89 million notebook PCs this quarter. This is the highest ever. The goal of hardware companies is to leverage remote workers and students looking for Chromebooks and laptops to help them at work or school.

JPR expects this surge to settle soon. Laptop sales grew 49% year-over-year in the first quarter, but companies forecast growth of about 4% year-on-year in the second quarter. And JPR founder and president John Peddy said that this could cause some device makers to overextend themselves to meet the shrinking demand next year. Claims to be in a position.

The risk is that semiconductor suppliers are overreacting, suddenly seeing hundreds of millions of new users and believing that demand remains high, Peddy said. Not only is it unrealistic, it is not true.Where [these new users] come from? Not on this planet.

