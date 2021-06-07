Leaked Ubisoft PvP game “BattleCat” combines Splinter Cell, Division and Ghost Recon-Report





A new Ubisoft multiplayer PvP game named BattleCat, which combines multiple Tom Clancy titles, has been leaked. VGC reports that Twitter user Zer0Bytes posted a series of internal images of the game that was subsequently deleted.

The game is reported to have integrated the Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Division games into a single Tom Clancy-inspired PvP shooter. The leaked image contained playable characters from Splinter Cell’s Echelon, Breakpoint’s Wolves, and The Divisions Cleaners and Outcasts. Each class has its own regular and ultimate abilities, such as an outcast Divine Intervention that prevents nearby friendly players from dying for a short time.

Now Playing: Rainbow Six Extraction-Official Title Public Trailer

The leak contained two game modes: escort and ring reader. In escort, similar to Overwatch’s Payload game type, an attacker must direct the package to the delivery zone and the defender attempts to stop it. Ringleader has players who try to collect the rings dropped by the defeated player, similar to Call of Duty’s Kill Confirmed mode.

According to VGC, BattleCat is in the early stages of development and will not appear in Ubisoft Forward on June 12. Ubisoft has previously combined multiple Tom Clancy titles with the mobile game Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad. Black Lives Matter has posted an image of the fist of a terrorist group in the game.

As with any leak, it’s important to note that the game can change significantly during development and some information may be out of date or inaccurate.

Ubisoft said in a presentation at E3 2021 that it expects some surprises, including some information about the newly renamed Rainbow Six Extraction. The company also expects a division and Prince of Persia. Both state that they will not participate in the presentation.

