How technology can help restore food and agricultural production





Innovation technology for smart farm systems.

A recent study from Cornell University found that climate change has reduced agricultural productivity by 21% since the 1960s. Agricultural land affects biodiversity and the Earth’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide, so it needs to be smarter to produce enough food for the Earth’s population and support the restoration of ecosystems.

Introduce digital, cloud, and intelligent technologies that can optimize agriculture, capture carbon dioxide, and promote regenerative agriculture. More importantly, connecting linear and fragmented supply chains to integrated, collaborative and intelligent business networks can shift the entire agricultural supply chain to a cyclical business model.

Circulation models can be combined with existing approaches to make food production more sustainable and resilient to environmental changes. Agricultural technology companies such as Syngenta and Indigo Ag are developing different types of seed technologies that enhance crop resilience. Crops such as wheat, corn and soybeans can grow in more demanding conditions with less water. As a result, agriculture becomes less dependent on irrigation and may recover even on barren lands. At some point in the future, it may be possible to grow food on Mars.

So far, on this planet, farmers have begun to use satellites and drones to monitor crop health and soil conditions. It uses sensor technology to measure humidity and temperature and provides aerial photography with up-to-date information on crop growth. It has also become common to see robots in weeding and harvesting.

Invisible to the consumer, it uses cloud platforms and services to aggregate and aggregate data from the entire production process, including data from soil sensors, crop growth captured by drones, and up-to-date weather information. Analyzing has a significant impact on the use of cloud platforms and services. Farmers and distributors can use cloud-based technology to build more intelligent agricultural supply chains and adapt more quickly to changing environments and consumer demand.

Keep in mind that produce is very fragile. There are short shelves until consumed or stored. Matching agricultural production with consumer demand is important for product quality and for reducing food waste and carbon dioxide emissions. The United Nations estimates that 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are related to non-consumed foods.

Zespri International, the world’s largest marketer for kiwifruit, is an example of an intelligent company that uses technology to optimize production and distribution. Based in New Zealand, the company uses the cloud to more accurately plan its global supply chain and make shipping and market allocation decisions.

Zespri has already reduced the time it takes to ship kiwi pallets at ports from 20 minutes to 30 seconds, allowing fresh produce to reach destinations around the world quickly. In partnership with SAP, kiwifruit grower-owned marketers standardize and automate processes throughout the organization, increase efficiency, and provide a platform for growth and innovation throughout the global supply chain. Is transforming.

The possibilities for technological innovation are endless, but time is limited to undo the effects of climate change. Collaborate and use new technology approaches for responsible design, procurement, production, consumption, recovery and reuse across the industry to pave the way for a more cyclical and more sustainable economy and restore the planet can do. The next generation is counting on us.

This article is the second in a two-part series on how technology can facilitate the transition to a circular economy. You can read the first part here.

