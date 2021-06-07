Still my heart is burning – Destructoid





Online to new gear

If you haven’t played many fighting games online, it can be difficult to understand what Guilty Gear Strive stands out for. Despite some gameplay changes that caused the early uproar, this is a Guilty Gear game. Roman Cancels, Faultless Defense, and many air dashes are still the names of the game.

The most notable thing about Guilty Gear Strive’s feature list is how to approach it online, not new features or modes. The general discourse of fighting games has long been a topic of rollback netcode, and Guilty Gear Strive uses it. And now here, just like the beta, it’s great.

I played Guilty Gear Strive for a few hours before it went on sale, but I didn’t have access to many features until this morning, including story mode and launch balance updates. I’ll put together a more comprehensive idea as they become clear, but one big advantage of Guilty Gear’s latest entry is already clear whenever I have the opportunity to jump into the server.

In some fighting games, you can feel a good connection, as if luck, timing, and circumstances were mixed. I had a decent connection across the country, but there was a delay and confusion within my state. However, Guilty Gear Strive uses rollback netcode. For those unfamiliar, there are some nice explanations, but the short version uses assumptions and basic reasoning to mask delay frames between long-distance connections.

This may or may not seem like a big change to two friends who have a good relationship in the same city. However, playing far away with other people in Early Access was very pleasant. It’s strange that good connections alone make competition brighter than ever, but in reality it is.

As for the tournament itself, I enjoy Guilty Gear Strive. The cast is different and there are different play styles from the beginning. Sure, there’s Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske, because you can’t make Guilty Gear without them, and there are some other familiar faces here, like Ramlethal. Some kits have been slightly modified from previous iterations. I’m glad that Kyoji Mito is back in the lineup.

However, newcomers Nagorikui and Giovanna can relax. The former is an impressive Samurai character and uses a very clever blood mechanism. He has great swing and potential for damage, but is balanced by being less maneuverable than Giovanna, for example. A short-range combatant who blocks many quick moves and tricky attacks.

Overall, this is a powerful starting roster for Guilty Gear games, and it seems like they’re trying to appeal to players who may be joining from other Arc System Works games, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Granblue Fantasy Versus. There is no mistake. And like any other Arc System Works game, Guilty Gear Strive is just gorgeous. Except for the huge number and some of the UI elements are a bit overkill, the look and animation methods of all characters are spectacular to see in motion. I’ve mainly played Ramlethal, but it’s spectacular to fire her giant sword and cannon explosions throughout the scene.

The company has been popular with fighting game enthusiasts for some time, but thanks to games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, we’ve seen more players heading towards particularly stylish brands. If you’re worried, this means that complexity is completely gone. Don’t worry too much. Mission mode alone reminds us that Guilty Gear Strive can be complicated. We started with the basics of backstepping and dashing, but later maps worked on combos with Roman Cancel. to cancel. Strive is still an anime fighter, even though it feels easier to play than other games, thanks to the general movement of missions and games.

It’s hard to talk about balance now. Changes are still being made and will continue to be made, and Guilty Gear Strive hasn’t really hit a wider player base. It also seems to be very focused on the multiplayer side, what you can play in story mode is played only in cutscenes, the other options are fairly simple arcade or survival mode. Guilty Gear Strive If you choose, you’ll want to do that because you want to play against others instead of looking for a NetherRealm-style story mode.

However, for competitive fighters, online alone seems like a good reason to try it out. We will spend more time exiting story mode and seeing how Online is responding to a wide range of players, as early access buyers come in little by little. I’m moving away from the controller, thinking about combo ideas and wondering if I can extend or modify the corner pressure to keep my opponent guessing. That’s already a good sign.

The premium edition of Guilty Gear Strive will be available on June 8th, and the regular edition will be available on June 11th.

