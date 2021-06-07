Tech-Savvy Innovative Educator Awards Announced | Local News





Winners of this award were selected from schools within the Catawba County Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools, and Hickory Public Schools systems. Each winner will receive a prize of $ 500 and will be available in the classroom this fall.

We are very proud of the recipients of the Technology-Savvy Innovative Educator Award, said DeAnna Finger, assistant director of the Catawba County School’s curriculum and teaching. These teachers have done more to provide the best learning experience for this year’s students. Best of all, they have been nominated for this award by their peers. I am grateful to the K-64 teachers for their diligence and dedication to innovation.

Winners of the Tech-Savvy Innovative Educator Award include (alphabetically by school name). Sarah Acres, Balls Creek Elementary School. Allison Andrews, Bandies High School. Barbara Hall at Banoak Elementary School. Amanda Lemaire of Blackburn Elementary School. Jason Kennedy, Bunker Hill High School. Ashan Spillman, Catawba Elementary School. Page Richards, Challenger High School. Diana Albertino, Claremont Elementary School. Diane Bennett, Clyde Campbell Elementary School. Rochelle Medvec, Conover School. Brandy Sirman, CREC; Debbie Kellogg, Discovery High School. Whitney Schaeffler, Fred T. Ford High School. Jordan Good, Grand View Middle School. Mary Lee Tosky, HCAM. Jason Foil, Hickory High School. Katina Peck, Jacobs Folk Middle School. Betsy Swan, Jenkins Elementary School. Joshua Siebold, Longview Elementary School. Lisa Britain, Lyle Creek Elementary School. Elisha James, Otome Elementary School. Monika Smith, Maiden High School. Karen Harris, Maiden Junior High School. Page Bugshaw, Mill Creek Middle School. Dina Whitener, Mountain View Elementary School. Kelly Drum, Murray Elementary School. Kim Poole, Newton Conover High School. Erin Sims, Newton Conover Middle School. Christina Wrecker, North Newton Elementary School. Melissa Pearson, Northview Middle School. Laura Marvin, Oakwood Elementary School. Kelly White, Oxford Elementary School. Karen Squiric, Riverbend Middle School. Jeremy Whitener, Cheryl’s Ford Elementary School. Emily Brian from Schford Elementary School. Serena Tigre, Snow Creek Elementary School. Katie Truthdale, South Newton Elementary School. Stephanie Ashley, Southwest Elementary School. Vanessa Petty, St. Stephens Elementary School. Tammy Cordero, St. Stephens High School. Karen Brown, Startown Elementary School. Julie Young, Tuttle Elementary School. Caitlin Norton at Beaumont Elementary School.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos