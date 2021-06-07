Apples WWDC 2021 Keynote, All Old New TechCrunch Japan





Today was the kick-off of Apple’s developer conference WWDC. So the TechCrunch crew is busy all day long, delivering lots of news from Cupertino. Fortunately, however, the startup market was just as busy, with attractive funding rounds and acquisitions. Everyone has something today!Alex

PS Includes those who are interested in finance. This is Breaking Babylon Health SPAC Transactions. pleasant!

TechCrunch Top 3 Apple Keynote :: Apple’s keynote today was a regular event for animations, on-screen text, musicals, and lots of news. Global Chip Shortage: Global Chip Shortage Late Next Year This Means that we can expect to invest in new chip fab capabilities. As in today’s news, Bosch will open a $ 1.2 billion chip manufacturing facility in Germany. Soon, more countries will want to have the most advanced fab capabilities in the country as an independent form. perhaps. Paytm Released :: Noida-based India’s most valuable startup, Paytm, will be listed, the company recently told employees. We think this is good news for the company, but it could also be big news for India’s larger startup and venture capital scenes. Startups and VC Astra Acquire Apollo Fusion: This is fun. Space launch startup Astra, which is aiming for an SPAC-led IPO, will acquire Apollo Fusion, which focuses on what TechCrunch describes as “electric propulsion.” Unfortunately, electric propulsion, not fusion, is an important space technology that allows satellites, for example, to move in orbit. It is also a technology that can extend the life of artificial satellites and other celestial bodies because it can absorb fuel. Briq launches a construction-focused fintech service. The recent explosive growth of construction unicorn Katerra does not stop venture investment in the market. Briq, a startup that provides fintech solutions to construction companies, announced today that Tiger Global has led the business in a $ 30 million round. A check of $ 30 million usually gives you an idea of ​​how big Briq’s revenue base is today. But that’s hard to say given the market skirmishes that Tiger is willing to invest in low-margin companies. Briq told TechCrunch that its annual recurring revenue increased 200% last year. Mendel Raises $ 18 Million to Structure Unstructured Medical Data: Every industry is generating a lot of data these days, but the medical industry consumes as much data as when it first uses Peloton. I will. Also, as you can imagine, most of the data coming from the medical world is unstructured and generally confusing. Mendel wants to capture, clean up, organize, share and exchange medical data. I dig it. Finally today, Lightspeed acquired “Ecwid, an e-commerce platform for $ 500 million, and NuOrder, a B2B ordering platform that serves wholesale, brands and retailers, for $ 425 million.” Canadian POS provider Has been busy acquiring startups for the last few years. This is part of a large rollup strategy that has built attractive service packages and is expected to continue. Or, as the company states, this deal helps Lightspeed become a “common thread connecting merchants, suppliers and consumers.” Mention light speed ambitions. Light speed is not as well known as you can imagine from its scale, so I’ll treat it specially.The hidden benefits of adding a CTO to the board

According to Abbey Kerns, Chief Technology Officer of Puppet, the startup board has the traditional knowledge that it must include multiple CEOs who can provide informed advice.

Beyond engineering experience, CTOs can help founders set realistic timelines, identify problems, and bring what Kerns calls “practical empathy” into high-pressure situations. ..

The CTO understands the basics, says Kearns.

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

As mentioned above, there’s a lot of Apple news to scrutinize, but there’s also notes from Microsoft and Pinterest for analysis. Now, let’s finish the work at WWDC and start the rest of the work.

Today’s Apple event has generated a lot of coverage. Here’s what you need to know (products shown in bold to help you find what you need):

And there is more to come. If you’re not happy with the Apple News column, take a look at this site.

Elsewhere in BigTechLandia

Pinterest is finally here Save feature rollout items to your shopping list. The general debate about the long-term value of Pinterest is that Pinterest is certainly an ad, but it’s also essentially a sleeping giant in e-commerce. Perhaps the Big Pin is a bit faster than expected. Maybe it’s about to get up.

To quit, Microsoft will rename Windows Virtual Desktop to Azure Virtual Desktop Reasons for the change Broadly speaking, the post-pandemic world is much more in demand than the pre-pandemic world, so from the Azure portal Just set up a complete virtual desktop environment. ” As Frederick reported, this can be a big problem.

community

