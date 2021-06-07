Google will change global advertising practices after French observers impose fines





Google said it would only succumb to antitrust pressures in a groundbreaking reconciliation with French authorities and make changes to its global advertising business to avoid abusing its control.

Contracts with French competition watchdogs rebalanced power over advertising in favor of publishers who dominated business in the pre-Internet era but lost control due to the rapid rise of Google and Facebook. May help.

The deal, announced on Monday, was also fined by Google for € 220 million ($ 268 million), but the deal is huge, with US tech giants making the most of their revenue. It was the first agreement to make changes to the advertising business.

“The decision to sanction Google is especially important, because it’s a world focused on the complex algorithmic auction process on which the online advertising business relies,” said Isabelle de Silva, head of antitrust law in France. This is the first decision. ”

Watchdog discovers that Google Ad Manager, Google’s ad management platform for large publishers, favors Google AdX, its online ad market where publishers sell space to advertisers in real time. Did.

Authorities said Ad Manager provided AdX with strategic data, such as winning bids, and AdX also had privileged access to requests from advertisers through Google’s advertising services.

Watchdog added that AdX has made exchanging data with ad managers smoother than other ad management platforms. Such platforms are essential for publishers to manage and sell their advertising space.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google has promised to improve the way ad manager services work with competing ad servers and ad space sales platforms, French observers said. Some changes are expected to take place by the first quarter of 2022, adding that Google will not challenge this decision.

Google also said it has agreed to make it easier for publishers to use their data and tools.

“We plan to test and develop these changes over the next few months before rolling them out more widely, including some globally,” the company added.

“Justice sanctions”

Many publishers around the world are furious with the advertising practices adopted by tech giants. Its success depends on the vast amount of data it has accumulated over the years. French antitrust officials said the decision paved the way for disadvantaged publishers to seek damages from Google.

Most of Google’s sales come from search ads and YouTube ads. But last year, about $ 23 billion was tied to publisher support for advertising sales, with some critics calling for the company to disband, in addition to monitoring antitrust laws over Google’s business connections. ..

French Treasury Minister Bruno Lemaire welcomed the Watchdog decision.

“The practices Google has implemented to support its advertising technology have influenced press groups whose business models rely heavily on advertising revenue,” he said.

“These are serious practices and are legitimately sanctioned.”

The investigation began in 2019 following complaints from News Corp., French news publishing group Le Figaro and Belgian press group Rossell.

News Corporation subsequently signed a global news deal with Google in February, making it the largest deal of its kind with Big Tech.

“I haven’t been involved in the proceedings in France since I signed the deal with Google in February, but I’m happy with the progress of the global partnership and hope that the long and fruitful relationship will continue in the coming years. I’m looking forward to it, “said a spokeswoman for News Corporation.

Group Le Figaro declined to comment, but Rossell did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

