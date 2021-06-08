Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartRYNO 8 revealed.Fire an Easter egg from the PlayStation title





Insomniac Games has announced RYNO 8 for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It features Easter eggs from other PlayStation titles.

As previously reported, the recurring villain Dr. Nefarias has acquired the Dimensioner. And it will be damaged in the next battle. This begins to tear the structure of reality. Separation of ratchet and crank. They are sent to a dimension where Emperor Nefarius achieves his goal and the woman Rombax Rivetis becomes part of the resistance.

Information about the game was presented by the protagonist during the “takeover” of the game’s official Twitter account. Ratchet, crank, rivet. This included the release of the superweapon RYNO 8.

RYNO (Rip Ya a New One) is usually an outlawed rapid-fire missile launcher. Unleash the barrage of shots that kill most enemies and bosses at an alarming rate. Therefore, it is usually earned by collecting large amounts of bolts or by finding and building hidden collections in the galaxy.

This time, RYNO 8 introduces new characteristics. Randomly attracts objects from different dimensions and drops them with explosive power. These items seem to include items from other PlayStation-only games.

Ratchet: We made a rift with the new Super Weapon: RYNO 8!

Clank: This device seems to be able to drop objects from other dimensions into our dimension. # RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL

— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

In the trailer above, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Thunderjaw appears alongside other items (the bright red box is the Ratchet & Clank series explosive crate). Based on screenshots from other PlayStation games, it seems that Sunset Overdrive, Uncharted, and Sly Cooper items will be dropped on the player.

As an aside, @ Blueknight_V2 noticed in Ratchet & Clank (2016) that RYNO 8 is similar to Sheepinator. This weapon turns an enemy into a harmless sheep and was designed by Dr. Nefarias (in the 2016 remake). When a Twitter account asks fans to guess Nefarius’ password to get RYNO 8 from his ship ([email protected]) This superweapon may have been designed by a doctor.

You can find the complete overview (via PlayStation) below.

Let’s run through an adventure of another dimension.

Fly around the plane with Ratchet and Clank and confront the evil emperor from another reality. Jump between action-packed worlds, jump at incredible speeds, get dazzling visuals and insane weapons, and galactic adventurers jump onto the PS5 console.

Main functions

Galactic adventurers are back with a big hit at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Outrageous weapons

The evil robot emperor is working overtime to wipe out organic lifeforms, and Ratchet and Clank are heading to the next dimension. You need to stop the collapse. Go home with explosive new weapons such as burst pistols, topiary sprinklers, and shutter bombs. Sprint through cityscapes, accelerate battles and slip through dimensions with new gadgets that go against physics.

New face

Unite the supreme team of double teams with familiar allies and new face casts, including the all-new Rombax Resistance Fighter, determined to defeat the robot tragedy. Play as a ratchet and as a mysterious new female Rombax from another dimension. Discover a whole new interdimensional mechanics of Clanks.

Stunning visuals

Enjoy an amazing adventure backed by the incredible speed and immersive features of the PlayStation5 console. Built from scratch by the acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, in-game actions come alive in your hands and go beyond what you see through the DualSense wireless controller.

Travel stylishly

Experience the intergalactic shuffle of a dimensional rift that combines a new world and gameplay. Warp the battlefield to quickly gain combat dominance and repair planetary rifts with cross-dimensional puzzles. Visit a planet you’ve never seen before and see your favorite extradimensional version of the past. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation5 console, exotic flora and fauna are now more lively than ever.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 11th.







