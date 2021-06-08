According to Leak, the price of VALORANT guns is falling





Economy is very important in games like VALORANT. Players make money by defeating enemies and winning rounds. You can also retain the weapons of the previous round if you survive completely. Players may choose not to buy anything in the round to secure enough money to buy more powerful weapons in the next round. Therefore, the price of VALORANT weapons is very important and changing them is a big issue.

Therefore, it is important to consider this rumor as a piece. VALORANTleaker’s ValorLeaks mic suggests that some weapons will be balanced in the future. Rebalancing means price readjustment. Most guns are discounted, but there is only one that is more expensive. The judge’s price seems to change from 1,600 to 1,850. Meanwhile, everything else has reduced prices between 50 and 300 units.

Future Weapon Price Changes | #VALORANT ~ Frenzy: 500 >>> 450 ~ Stinger: 1100 >>> 950 ~ Bucky: 900 >>> 850 ~ Judges: 1600 >>> 1850 ~ Bulldog: 2100 >>> 2050 ~ Guardian: 2400 >>> 2250 ~ Marshall: 1000 >>> 950 ~ Operator: 5000 >>> 4700 ~ Ares: 1600 >>> 1550

— Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 7, 2021

Following this post, Mike tweeted to emphasize the word “future.” So, apart from checking if these VALORANT leaks are true, we also don’t know the exact date these changes will be made if these changes are true. That means it could be in a patch or episode 3, “says Mike. Do you know? These changes may also be made after the release of the VALORANT Mobile version.

What do you think of these changes? Do you think the operator’s 300 unit discount is fair? Should the judges be so nervous? If these changes occur, they will affect many VALORANT players and will definitely throw a monkey wrench into the strategy of some teams participating in VCT Masters Stage 3.

