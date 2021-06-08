WhatsApp may quickly come up with a new feature for verifying login.How it works





According to news agency ANI, WhatsApp is working on a new feature, Flash Calls, that verifies user login to WhatsApp via an auto-confirmation call instead of a 6-digit verification code.

According to reports, this new feature will allow users to log in to their WhatsApp account quickly and securely.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on new features in WhatsApp Beta for the Android 2.21.11.7 update, the news agency said, citing other reports. This feature, which is currently under development, will be available in a future update.

However, Apple does not provide a public API for reading call history, so the “flash call” feature is not implemented in WhatsApp for iOS. It acts as an alternative to the usual 6-digit code sent to users over the phone for confirmation.

When the update is complete, WhatsApp will call the user’s phone number and automatically end the call.

According to the report, the last phone number in the phone log is the same as the 6-digit code number, which helps WhatsApp verify the user’s identity. This phone number is always unique, so hackers can’t fool users.

According to reports, WhatsApp needs permission from users to manage calls and access the call history of their phones for WhatsApp to enable this feature. The “Flash Call” feature is optional so that users can continue to log in to the messaging app via SMS or the 6-digit code received in the call.

The report states that WhatsApp does not use the user’s call history for any other purpose, but only checks the last entry from the user’s call history: WhatsApp’s automatic calls.

