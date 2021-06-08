Google, Facebook and Chaos Computer Club join forces to oppose German national spyware The Register





Simply put, the German government’s plan to allow police to deploy malware on targeted devices and force the world of technology to assist them has, interestingly, faced some opposition.

In an open letter this month, the Chaos Computer Club, along with Google and Facebook, said it would oppose a proposal to dramatically expand the use of so-called state Trojans, or government-made spyware, in Germany. Under planned legislation, even people who are not suspected of committing a crime can be infected, forcing service providers to help. In addition, all German espionage agencies are allowed to break into people’s electronics and communications.

These proposals bypass the entire problem of backdoors or cryptographic weakening that American politicians seem to stick to. Once you get root access on a person’s computer or handheld, the device can be an open book, whether encrypted or not.

“The proposal is so ridiculous that all the experts invited to the federal parliamentary hearing have sharply criticized the idea,” the CCC said.

“Even Facebook and Google, previously unrecognized as privacy pioneers, are fiercely opposed to this project. Protect your online security and trust from the unlimited expansion of surveillance and protect your encryption.”

Why are some people still using TikTok?

TikTok has secretly updated its Terms of Service to allow users in the United States to collect biometric data, including faces and voiceprints, as well as “identify objects, landscapes, and their presence and location in images. . Face and body features and attributes, voice properties, text of words spoken in user content. “

Data collection is guaranteed to be legal under US law. This seems optimistic at best, given the sheer volume of state law on this topic, especially in Illinois and California. This change, found by TechCrunch, is unlikely to ease the annoying relationship between Chinese video app makers and the US government.

A TikTok spokeswoman said, “We recently updated our privacy policy to make the information we collect clearer.

Feds: Ransomware is a new terrorism

FBI boss Chris Wray compared the ongoing ransomware epidemic with the September 11, 2001 attacks.

There are many similarities, many importance, and we have a lot of focus on destruction and prevention, Ray told The Wall Street Journal. Government agencies as well as the private sector. , And even a shared responsibility across the average American.

In this interview, JBS Foods, America’s largest meat packaging company, was shut down by blackmail, raising concerns about meat supply, and a similar attack forced a major U.S. oil pipeline to shut down. It took place a few weeks later.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration issued a communiqué for all business leaders, except business leaders, to take ransomware seriously. It provided the usual advice: patches; partitioning the network. Keep regular and proper offline backups. Make a recovery plan and test it regularly.

American-born smartphone

If you need a smartphone manufactured outside of China and a walled garden from Google and Apple, Purism’s Librem 5 USA may be a good choice. Librem 5 USA, running biz’s Linux-based user-managed PureOS, is assembled domestically, and like Librem 5, all source code and schematics are publicly available for people to scrutinize and validate. can do. In addition, there are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular connections, and regular physical hardware switches to turn off the microphone and camera.

The Librem 5 USA modem is made in Germany, but it is user replaceable and the Wi-Fi chipset is made in India. The chassis is made in China. All other parts are sourced from the United States and the device is assembled in the United States. The NXP Arm compatible system-on-chip and other semiconductors in it also seem to be made in the United States.

“Making Librem 5 USA is the latest breakthrough provided by Purism, safe, avoiding Big Tech, never spying, never tracking, not exclusive, all sources. The code proves that we can make a released phone and not only allows customers to actually own it, but it is also manufactured in the United States, “Purism declared.

This equipment is not only open at the schematic level of software and hardware, but also aimed at people who need hardware built from the US supply chain. What’s actually in the chip may be a different story. It depends on how much you want to be paranoia.

Microsoft swallows ReFirm Labs

Internet of Things (IoT) security seems to be back in Microsoft’s menu. The Windows giant should be swallowing ReFirm Labs.

This startup is behind Binwalk, a handy open source firmware extraction tool that also has an enterprise edition. With CyberX, which it acquired last year, Microsoft is using ReFirm’s technology for Azure Defender for IoT.

Team Redmond said: “We continue to provide innovation and value to our customers by helping them detect, monitor, and update all networked devices,” said Team Redmond. The technology and expertise provided by ReFirm is an incredible addition to Microsoft and will help us continue our commitment to chip-to-cloud protection. ”

