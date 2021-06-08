The official Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer will take you to the Red Light District.





With more than 4 million people watching, the trailer for “Kimetsu no Yaiba” was enjoyed by many, and I confirmed it by watching it three or more times in a row. Why? In the video, you can see the first spoiler of the anime and the debut of the red-light district seen in Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga.

Devil’s blade that took over the animation industry. The first season was praised and admired by critics, especially for the absolute punch of great voice acting, animation, opening and ending themes.

Following its success, the sequel, The Movie Devil’s Yaiba Infinite Train, generated more than $ 477 million worldwide at the box office, the highest box office revenue ever in Japan, and an R-rated animation. It made the highest box office revenue in the movie.

This trailer gave us a hint of a clash between our hero and the great evil of the series, the first and strongest demon in existence, Onimai Tsujinashi zan. Demon Slayer Season 2 premiered in October 2021 and adapts the arches of the Entertainment District.

The demon killing animation was performed in the Taisho era in Japan, and a sweet boy named Tanjiro Kamato returns home and discovers that this family was attacked by a devil and killed.

The only family that survived is Kammon N Mameko, a younger sister who turned into a demon. Nevertheless, he seems to have some wreckage of human thoughts and emotions.

Sumijiro is hired by a young demon hunter, Yoshiyuki Tomioka, to become another member of the demon slaughter squad. Spoiler Warning! The boy does so, helps his sister become human again, and begins a quest to avenge the deaths of the rest of the family.

Japanese animation is praised for its incredible battle scenes, fascinating characters, and dark tones that are still full of hope.

Sumijiro is the protagonist of a wonderful traditional man in shōnen manga. He has no problem expressing his emotions and is very kind to others.

Young Kamado has a true sympathy for everyone, including the devil, and through him he has a hero who really wants to protect everyone as much as possible, even at the risk of his own life. I put it in.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba series is full of great supporting characters, and The Truth News is the perfect series for the Netflix marathon. What are you most looking forward to in Demon Slayer Season 2?

