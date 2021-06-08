E3 2021 Key Match Predictions – Gizmodo Japan





There have been rumors about the E3 2021 for months, but unlike the last few years, there haven’t been any major leaks from the show yet. There may be a ton of surprises waiting for video game fans in a closed room, but so far little is known about what’s in it. Surprise is a great way to get everyone hooked on the game.

But while waiting for these surprises, there’s no reason why you can’t roughly guess what might land on the E3 in 2021. Performance.

Nintendo image: PC illustration

E3 2021’s Most Leaky Boat: Start with Nintendo. One of the game’s most secretive secrets is the presence of the “Pro” model of the Nintendo Switch, which is rumored to rock better screens, larger batteries, and upgraded graphics performance. Nothing has been confirmed on this point, but manufacturers and industry insiders have reported leaks that the console will be available later this year and the E3 2021 is the perfect time to unveil the device. is.

But even if the Nintendo Switch Pro didn’t get high marks at this year’s show, Nintendo can still bring a lot of surprises to the table.

A recent study asked consumers how they felt about WarioWare, so a new mini-game collection could easily appear on the show (and it’s perfect for Switch). You’ll also see news about Pokmon Diamond and Pearl remakes, or the next Pokmon MOBA, Unite.

At Zelda Front, there are rumors that it could be the release of the Wind Wakere, or the franchise’s 3D All-Star collection, but everything else is a mystery. I rarely go because there is no news in.

Still, expect the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct to be fully packed with new content. It’s been a long time since the solid direct, and Nintendo’s outlook for 2021 and 2022 seems to be very bare.

Gearbox / 2K Games

2K Games has two major upcoming titles that are likely to be candidates for the 2021 E3 show. WWE 2K22 and the mysterious Bioshock that is said to have been active since 2019. It’s been nearly a decade since the last mainline title was released, and the franchise still has a lot to explore.

You can also see the new Borderlandscontent on the front of Gearbox. In early 2020, leakers claim Tales from the Borderlands 2 is underway, and while it feels too much to expect, it could still happen. Also, Tiny It is rumored that a Tina-themed spin-off Wonderlands is also underway. It seems that it can be compressed from the Borderlands 2expansion pack, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Both disclosures are welcome.

Xbox / Bethesda Image: Xbox / Bethesda

The E3 2021 should be an interesting show as it will host the first joint Bethesda-Microsoft conference since it was acquired in early 2021. Currently, the only major game actually known from Bethesda is Deathloop, but Xbox has withheld the release of Halo Infinite, Fable, and other major titles. They are all likely to appear in the E3 2021 (although Fable is a bit uncertain).

Let’s take a look at Starfield again. But there are some surprises in the work, as we don’t know much more than that. Can they reveal something new to Falloutor Dishonored? Will there be more Two Point Campus following the initial leak? Only time will tell.

square Enix

Square Enix has a lot of games to show off at this year’s E3, including NEO: The World Ends With You, Life is Strange: True Colors, and many new Dragon Quest projects, but it’s “new” for the show. Anything.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Part 2 seems to be a strong candidate, as is the future of the Kingdom Hearts franchise. One can appear in the show and both can be as likely as the other.

You can also hear about Marvel’s Avengers (and Spider-Man’s potential release) and something entirely new.

Ubisoft Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft played so many games in 2020 between the releases of Assassin’s Creed: Valhara and Watch Dogs Legion, so don’t expect anything too spectacular in 2021. ..

Hope to hear more about Far Cry 6 instead, and potentially hear something about Valhallaor Legion’s new DLC.

Quietly, we also want to hear more about the long-planned Beyond Good and Evil 2, but have heard almost nothing from this project (other than allegations of behind-the-scenes abuse). Given that, it’s unlikely at this stage.

Rockstar games

Is it the year Rockstar Games finally announces Grand Theft Auto VI?

There’s nothing absolutely certain, but I feel the timing is right. Red Dead Redemption Online is growing steadily, Red Dead Redemption II hype has declined, and Bully’s Such a long-rumored title will be released two years in the future.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of the next decade and will be even more exciting with live audiences, but the news of this release at E3 2021 is good news for the past year and year. It will be. -A bit we had.

We don’t expect big news for now, but new teasers may appear on the card just to keep people excited.

E3 2021 will run from June 12th to June 15th, but some events have already begun airing.

Stay tuned for Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia throughout the week with the latest and greatest news from video games and other worlds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos