Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be much cheaper than expected – BGR





It’s about two months before Samsung announces this year’s foldable model, and there’s no shortage of rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. The two phones will be on the Galaxy S21 FE at an unpacked press conference in August. In August, it was booked for the introduction of a new Note. There are no new notes of the year that Samsung is rumored to be discontinued. South Korean cell phone makers are reportedly rethinking the future of Note, but the current chip shortage is an official excuse for Samsung’s decision.

The transition from the Galaxy Note to the Galaxy Z foldables seems natural. Earlier reports, Samsung may be trying to make money by selling more clamshell phones this year, even if the store doesn’t have Note 21. According to rumors this year, Samsung’s new foldable device will address two major concerns about this form factor, and according to a new report, Samsung will fix the worst-case price of foldable devices. Seems ready.

Clamshell mobile phones have two serious problems. First of all, they are more expensive than the traditional smartphone version. Second, they are more fragile. For most smartphone buyers looking for a high-end cell phone, paying more for a cell phone with fragile moving parts is not the best bet.

However, the new Fold 3 and Flip 3 have the potential to solve both of these issues. Several reports claimed earlier this year that Samsung is working to improve the durability of the two devices. This includes a strong UTG glass cover that supports the S-pen on the stylus and a certificate of water and dust resistance.

Rumor has it that Samsung was ready to make a major price adjustment to its new foldable product a few weeks ago. Flip 3 could start at around $ 1,000, the new “normal” price for high-end devices such as the iPhone 12 Pro. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is even more expensive, at $ 1,199.

The original flip started at $ 1,380 in early 2020. The Galaxy Z Fold started last year at $ 1,999.

According to the latest report from Samsung Mobile, Samsung is trying to reduce the price of Fold 3 and Flip 3 by 20%. This brings the starting prices for Flip 3 and Fold 3 to approximately $ 1,100 and $ 1,599, respectively. These prices may be out of reach for some consumers, but they are far superior to last year’s starting prices. Samsung usually offers many incentives to reduce the initial out-of-pocket costs of new devices, and new foldable devices should be treated the same.

Samsung has indicated its intention to significantly extend its free trial of foldable phones this year, and has already reduced the price of its current model. These show that Samsung is actually aiming to convert more buyers to its foldable device.

Lowering entry prices for the latest foldable phones will also help Samsung keep competitors away. Huawei’s brand new foldable foldable electronics can’t have a great future outside of China Maybe, Samsung has to worry about new entrants who are ready to offer more affordable foldable foldable electronics to buyers. Xiaomi made the first foldable a few months ago. Launched and priced at around $ 1,600 in the available market.

