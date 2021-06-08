New Nintendo Switch update released and patch notes released





A new version of the Nintendo Switch software has been released and the system is now version 12.0.3. Previous updates added exciting things like new avatars, but this doesn’t provide much to the user. Instead, Switch users can expect increased stability to make the system run a little smoother. Broadly speaking, these updates aren’t all that exciting, but hopefully Nintendo will make more announcements next week when the company’s E3 presentation is set to take place! The full patch notes from the company’s official website can be found below.

Version 12.0.3 (released June 7, 2021)

Improved general system stability to improve the user experience.

Unfortunately, version 12.0.3 is all there is to it. It’s impossible to know exactly what has changed, but like most of these updates, players shouldn’t notice much. The idea is to keep the console in top condition so that players don’t run into serious problems. Users were hoping for more options for Switch software, including the types of themes offered on Nintendo 3DS, but that doesn’t seem to happen!

With only a few days to go to E3, fans should soon know more about the future of Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo presentation will last about 40 minutes. This will be a considerable amount of time to introduce some upcoming games, new smash fighters, or new hardware. Rumors are widespread about the new Nintendo Switch model, which will be released later this year. However, nothing has been officially confirmed at this time.

Hopefully the E3 will respond to the hype of Nintendo fans. Many exciting monopolies have already been confirmed this year, including Mario Golf Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong and the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, and there are rumors that we may announce several games to celebrate these occasions. For now, fans just wait for what’s next!

What are you most looking forward to with Nintendo Switch this year? What updates would you like to see in the console? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp to talk about the whole game!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos